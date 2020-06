BTC vs GHG Dream11 Predictions, Finnish Premier League - T20 Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Finnish Premier League T20 2020 | Bengal Tigers (BTC) will play host to GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in their upcoming Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday June 10. Bengal Tigers, who are yet to win coming their way, will look at producing a clinical show when they step onto the turf. The Finnish Premier League T20 Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland. The visitors GYM Helsinki Gymkhana have so far featured in one game. GHG were up against FPC Finnish Pakistani Club and won the game by 9 runs. Bengal Tigers, in their last game, faced Helsinki Cricket Club. BTC lost the match by 24 runs. The Finnish Premier League T20 Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will commence from 8:30 pm.

Finnish Premier League T20, Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

The weather is cloudy and the chance of rain is 20 percent. The pitch at Kerava is less favourable for batsmen.

Here is the Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream 11 Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Captain: M Al-Belal

Finnish Premier League Dream 11 Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Vice-Captain: P Saharan

Finnish Premier League Dream 11 Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Wicketkeeper: M Imrul-Amedin

Finnish Premier League Dream 11 Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Batsmen: A Jaleel, M Gawas, H AL Amin

Finnish Premier League Dream 11 Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana All-Rounders: F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Huda, M Al-Belal

Finnish Premier League Dream 11 Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Bowlers: A Rehman, J Jan, T Saha

Finnish Premier League Bengal Tigers probable XI vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Mohiuddin AL Belal, Shahed Alam, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha, Osman Ibrahim, Belayat Khan, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag.

Finnish Premier League GYM Helsinki Gymkhana probable XI vs Bengal Tigers: Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Ahmad Jaleel, Simranjit Brar, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman.