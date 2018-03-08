BTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2017 Released at btestore.net, Check Now

BTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Results 2017 have been released by the Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka on its official website - btestore.net.Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka had organized the Diploma Examination in the months of November and December 2017 and declared the results on 26th January 2018.Candidates were given time till 5th February, last month, to apply for revaluation of their answer scripts. "Nov/Dec 2017 Exam Revaluation Completed ALL Changed Marks updated in RESULTS Check in [Nov/Dec-2017 Results] Sidebar Menu" read a note on official website.Candidates who had applied for Revaluation can now access their result from the official website by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - http://btestore.net: Click on 'Nov/Dec-2017 Results' from the left sidebar: Enter Institute Code, Register Number, Semester and click on 'Get Result' tab: Download your result and take a printout for further reference- http://btestore.net/MyResults.aspx