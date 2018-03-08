English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2017 Released at btestore.net, Check Now
Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka had organized the Diploma Examination in the months of November and December 2017 and declared the results on 26th January 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka.
BTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Results 2017 have been released by the Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka on its official website - btestore.net.
Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka had organized the Diploma Examination in the months of November and December 2017 and declared the results on 26th January 2018.
Candidates were given time till 5th February, last month, to apply for revaluation of their answer scripts. "Nov/Dec 2017 Exam Revaluation Completed ALL Changed Marks updated in RESULTS Check in [Nov/Dec-2017 Results] Sidebar Menu" read a note on official website.
Candidates who had applied for Revaluation can now access their result from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to download BTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Results 2017
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://btestore.net
Step 2: Click on 'Nov/Dec-2017 Results' from the left sidebar
Step 3: Enter Institute Code, Register Number, Semester and click on 'Get Result' tab
Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://btestore.net/MyResults.aspx
Also Watch
Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka had organized the Diploma Examination in the months of November and December 2017 and declared the results on 26th January 2018.
Candidates were given time till 5th February, last month, to apply for revaluation of their answer scripts. "Nov/Dec 2017 Exam Revaluation Completed ALL Changed Marks updated in RESULTS Check in [Nov/Dec-2017 Results] Sidebar Menu" read a note on official website.
Candidates who had applied for Revaluation can now access their result from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to download BTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Results 2017
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://btestore.net
Step 2: Click on 'Nov/Dec-2017 Results' from the left sidebar
Step 3: Enter Institute Code, Register Number, Semester and click on 'Get Result' tab
Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://btestore.net/MyResults.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Minerva Punjab Edge Churchill Brothers to Clinch I-League Title in Thriller
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hint at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV