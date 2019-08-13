BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019 Expected Shortly at bteup.ac.in; Here's How You Can Check
Students who have appeared for the 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters can check the BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 on the official website.
Image for representation.
BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019: The Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) will release the BTE UP Result 2019, BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 for even semester on Tuesday, August 13. 2019. The Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 will be released by the Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) on its official website http://bteup.ac.in/.
Students who have appeared for the 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters can check the BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 on the official website. Further, the students can also check their BTE UP Result 2019 at results.bteupexam.in.http://results.bteupexam.in/
The Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) conducted the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester exams in the months of May and June this year at various polytechnic institutions across the state.
BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019: How to check BTE UP Result 2019 Even Semester Score
Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their BTEUP Polytechnic Diploma Even Semester Results 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma 2019
Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number and other details
Step 4: Download your semester result and take a print out of the same for further reference.
