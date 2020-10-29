BTELINX Karnataka Result 2020: DTE to Declare Diploma Results Shortly at bteresults.net

Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka will be declaring BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 on Thursday, October 29. The authorities will be releasing results for the second, fourth and sixth semesters. Once the BTELINX Karnataka Result 2020 have been declared, candidates can check the same on the official website of the university, dtek.karnataka.gov.in or on bteresults.net.

The BTELINX Karnataka Diploma examination 2020 was held by the Department of Technical Education, Karnataka. As per various reports, the BTELINX Karnataka 2020 results were said to be declared after 3 pm today on the official website. According to a report published in Times Now, the official website of the university is facing some glitches due to heavy traffic.

For checking the results, students must ensure that they have their correct exam roll number and other necessary details that are required to access the BTELINX Karnataka Result 2020.

Once the BTELINX Karnataka result 2020 is out, the students can check their results by following the steps:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and log on to either the official website of the university, dtek.karnataka.gov.in or to bteresults.net

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Diploma Exam Result 2020’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be asked to fill in your personal details like date of birth as well as your exam roll number among other things. After cross checking the details for accuracy, hit the submit button

Step 4: Download and save the result or take a print out of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the university only conducted examination for final semester students. They were held from September 7 to September 28. The exams were initially scheduled from July 15 to August 8. The second and fourth semester exams were called off due to the ongoing pandemic. The students in these two semesters will be awarded 50 percent marks on their performance in the previous semester, and the other 50 percent marks based on the internal evaluation.