BTET 2017 Revised Results Declared; Check Now!
The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was open for trained teachers only and the exam pattern was different than previous TET exams organized by BSEB.
BTET 2017 Revised Results have been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website – bsebonline.net. BSEB had organized the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 on 23rd July 2017 at 348 exam centres across the state of Bihar and approximately 2.43 Lakh candidates had appeared.
The result of the same was declared by the BSEB Chairman Mr. Anand Kishore in September 2017 wherein only 7,338 candidates had passed in Category I to V and 20,113 candidates passed in Category VI to VIII. The result of 11,351 candidates was cancelled due to the use of whitener by the candidates in their OMR answer scripts. Some candidates had raised objections in Paper – I and Paper – II due to which the Board had decided to revise results.
BSEB had set-up an enquiry panel to examine objections raised by the candidates and had assigned 26 subject experts for Paper-I, 40 subject experts for Paper-II, apart from 40 subject experts to check the questions. The Board then accepted that 9 questions were not properly printed and answers of 2 questions were imprecise. Candidates can now check the revised BETET 2017 result by following the instructions given below:
How to check BETET 2017 Revised Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bsebonline.net
Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.bsebonline.net/SearchResult.aspx
The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was open for trained teachers only and the exam pattern was different than previous TET exams organized by BSEB. The cut-off for Un-Reserved category candidates was 60%, 50% for SC/ST candidates and 55% for BC1 and BC2 candidates.
