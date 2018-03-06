GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BTET 2017 Revised Results Declared; Check Now!

The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was open for trained teachers only and the exam pattern was different than previous TET exams organized by BSEB.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 6, 2018, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BTET 2017 Revised Results Declared; Check Now!
Picture for Representation.
BTET 2017 Revised Results have been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website – bsebonline.net. BSEB had organized the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 on 23rd July 2017 at 348 exam centres across the state of Bihar and approximately 2.43 Lakh candidates had appeared.

The result of the same was declared by the BSEB Chairman Mr. Anand Kishore in September 2017 wherein only 7,338 candidates had passed in Category I to V and 20,113 candidates passed in Category VI to VIII. The result of 11,351 candidates was cancelled due to the use of whitener by the candidates in their OMR answer scripts. Some candidates had raised objections in Paper – I and Paper – II due to which the Board had decided to revise results.

BSEB had set-up an enquiry panel to examine objections raised by the candidates and had assigned 26 subject experts for Paper-I, 40 subject experts for Paper-II, apart from 40 subject experts to check the questions. The Board then accepted that 9 questions were not properly printed and answers of 2 questions were imprecise. Candidates can now check the revised BETET 2017 result by following the instructions given below:

How to check BETET 2017 Revised Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bsebonline.net
Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.bsebonline.net/SearchResult.aspx

The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was open for trained teachers only and the exam pattern was different than previous TET exams organized by BSEB. The cut-off for Un-Reserved category candidates was 60%, 50% for SC/ST candidates and 55% for BC1 and BC2 candidates.

Also Watch

  • Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES