BTEUP Exam Results 2017 for Odd Semester Declared at result.bteupexam.in, Check Now!

BTEUP Results 2017 for Odd Semesters viz 1, 3 and 5 have been declared by the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) on its official website - result.bteupexam.in. The UP Technical Board had organized the examination for semester 1, semester 3 and semester 5 in the month of December 2017, last year, for candidates studying at various polytechnic institutions in the state. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to check their result now:Board of Technical Education, UP –result.bteupexam.inStep 2 –The result of Special Back paper conducted in December 2017 is also available on the official website and candidates can enter their Enrollment number to check their result at the following url: