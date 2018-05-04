English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BTKIT Recruitment 2018: 47 Professor, Associate/Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 25th May 2018
The Qualification, Experience & Age is required as per AICTE norms, for the disciplines/ branches of Engineering & Technology, and for Applied Sciences and Humanities as per UGC norms.
BTKIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of B.T. Kumaon Institute of Technology (BTKIT), Uttarakhand - kecua.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BTKIT Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kecua.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘BTKIT Teaching Advertisement 2018’ under ‘Updates’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Form for Faculty Positions’
Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill the application form and send the duly filled application form along with other requisite documents at the below-mentioned address:
‘B.T. Kumaon Institute of Technology, Dwarahat—263653, Distt. Almora - 263653, Uttarakhand’
Direct Link - http://kecua.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/APPLICATION-FORM-FOR-FACULTY-POSITIONS.pdf
Applcation Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST – Rs.500
Demand draft of application fee needs to be drawn in favour of:
‘Director, Bipin Tripathi, Kumaon Institute of Technology, Dwarahat payable at SBI, KEC branch, Dwarahat’
BTKIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 47
Professor - 8
Computer Science & Engineering - 1
Chemical Engineering - 1
Civil Engineering - 1
Electronics & Communication Engineering - 2
Electrical Engineering - 1
Mechanical Engineering - 1
MCA - 1
Associate Professor -11
Biochemical Engineering - 2
Computer Science & Engineering - 2
Chemical Engineering - 2
Civil Engineering - 2
Electrical Engineering - 2
MCA -1
Assistant Professor - 28
Biochemical Engineering - 2
Chemical Engineering - 4
Electronics & Communication Engineering - 1
Civil Engineering - 6
Electrical Engineering - 7
Mechanical Engineering - 4
MCA - 1
Applied Sciences & Humanities (Management) - 1
Applied Sciences & Humanities (Chemistry) - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The Qualification, Experience & Age is required as per AICTE norms, for the disciplines/ branches of Engineering & Technology, and for Applied Sciences and Humanities as per UGC norms. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://kecua.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/BTKIT-Teaching-Advt-2018.pdf
Pay Scale:
Professor - Rs. 37,400 – Rs.67000 plus AGP of Rs.10,000
Associate Professor - Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 plus AGP of Rs.8000
Assistant Professor - Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 plus AGP of Rs.6000
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview.
