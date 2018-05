BTKIT Recruitment 2018: 47 Professor, Associate/Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 25th May 2018

BTKIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of B.T. Kumaon Institute of Technology (BTKIT), Uttarakhand - kecua.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kecua.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘BTKIT Teaching Advertisement 2018’ under ‘Updates’Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Form for Faculty Positions’Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print outStep 5 – Fill the application form and send the duly filled application form along with other requisite documents at the below-mentioned address:‘B.T. Kumaon Institute of Technology, Dwarahat—263653, Distt. Almora - 263653, Uttarakhand’Unreserved Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST – Rs.500Demand draft of application fee needs to be drawn in favour of:‘Director, Bipin Tripathi, Kumaon Institute of Technology, Dwarahat payable at SBI, KEC branch, Dwarahat’Total Posts: 47Computer Science & Engineering - 1Chemical Engineering - 1Civil Engineering - 1Electronics & Communication Engineering - 2Electrical Engineering - 1Mechanical Engineering - 1MCA - 1Biochemical Engineering - 2Computer Science & Engineering - 2Chemical Engineering - 2Civil Engineering - 2Electrical Engineering - 2MCA -1Biochemical Engineering - 2Chemical Engineering - 4Electronics & Communication Engineering - 1Civil Engineering - 6Electrical Engineering - 7Mechanical Engineering - 4MCA - 1Applied Sciences & Humanities (Management) - 1Applied Sciences & Humanities (Chemistry) - 2The Qualification, Experience & Age is required as per AICTE norms, for the disciplines/ branches of Engineering & Technology, and for Applied Sciences and Humanities as per UGC norms. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Professor - Rs. 37,400 – Rs.67000 plus AGP of Rs.10,000Associate Professor - Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 plus AGP of Rs.8000Assistant Professor - Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 plus AGP of Rs.6000The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview.