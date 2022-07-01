BTS: Kim Taehyung Turns Into J-Hope's Lucky Charm As ARMYs Notice Him In More MV; Watch

It seems like Kim Taehyung is emerging as a sweet lucky charm for J-Hope when it comes to solo music. The BTS rapper, on Friday, officially kicked off his solo album journey with the release of his first track titled More. The rapper released the music video for the track in which a goth-like Hobi ruled the screen. Although all eyes were on Jung Hoseok, eagle-eyed fans believe they noticed V in the video as well.

Several fans, aka ARMYs, took to Twitter and pointed out that Taehyung was in one of the freeze shots in the video. J-Hope and V are yet to confirm the spotting. If it is indeed him, this would mark TaeTae’s second appearance in J-Hope’s solo video. In the past, when J-Hope released the music video of his first single from his mixtape — Daydream — Taehyung made a cameo.

BigHit Music announced J-Hope’s first album last month. In a statement, the agency said, “BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.”

“j-hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album ‘Jack In The Box’, represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced,” they added.

