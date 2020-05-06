Buddha Purnima 2020: Date, Significance and All You Need to Know
Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Buddha and falls on a full moon night usually in the month of April or May.
People pay obeisance to Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, in Kolkata, (PTI Photos)
In India, people celebrating the day prefer to wear white clothes and do not eat non-vegetarian food. Popular sweet dish 'Kheer' is eaten on this day. Some Buddhists also pay a visit to Viharas.
As per belief, many followers free caged birds on this day as a symbol of empathy and compassion for all living beings. This is considered to be one of the most important teachings of Lord Buddha.
The day is widely celebrated by his followers across the globe and is a public holiday in countries like India, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal etc.
On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020, here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones:
1. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!
2. May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.
3. On this auspicious day, let us pray for love, peace and harmony for all the entire world. Have a blessed Buddha Purnima!
4. Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima!
