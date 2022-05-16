Buddha Purnima 2022: President, Vice-president, PM, Other Leaders Greet People on Buddha Jayanti

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Monday extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The day is celebrated to honour Gautam Buddha, who believed in spreading the word of ‘Karma’ and attained liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

“Happy Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen and the followers of Lord Buddha in the whole world . Lord Buddha showed humanity the path of non-violence, compassion and tolerance . His teachings are more relevant today. Let us all resolve to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों और पूरे विश्‍व में भगवान बुद्ध के अनुयायियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान बुद्ध ने मानवता को अहिंसा, करुणा और सहिष्‍णुता का मार्ग दिखाया। उनकी शिक्षाएं आज और अधिक प्रासंगिक हैं। आइए, हम सब भगवान बुद्ध द्वारा दिखाए गए मार्ग पर चलने का संकल्प लें।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

Greeting people on Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the principles of Lord Buddha. “On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable,” he tweeted.

The prime minister is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It will be the prime minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. “I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha’s birth,” Modi said.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings to the citizens and tweeted: “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima.One of the most illustrious spiritual leaders of the world,#LordBuddha preached the most profound truths. His teachings were aimed at finding the root cause of our sorrows & liberating the sentient beings from suffering.”

In another tweet, Naidu wrote: “Undoubtedly, Lord Buddha and his ‘Dhamma’ are an eternal source of light, guiding us on the path of morality, contentment and happiness. On this happy occasion, let us commit ourselves to following the principles of universal love, compassion and equality as shown by #LordBuddha.”

Extending his wishes, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, tweeted: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May the teachings and thoughts of Lord Buddha continue to inspire us all. #BuddhaPurnima”

Taking to social media platform Twitter, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended greeted and wrote: “Greetings on the occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. Gautam Buddha’s timeless message touches millions around the world. May his teachings continue to inspire us to build a peaceful, just and compassionate society.”

In his message, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter: “Warm greetings on the divine occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. Gautama Buddha, the ‘enlightened’, renounced his claim to the throne & worldly pleasures in his quest for the eternal truth. His message of non-attachment, non-violence, love & brotherhood continue to inspire mankind.”

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, also extended his greetings and tweeted: “बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि : धम्मं शरणं गच्छामि : The divine teachings of non-violence, peace, compassion & selflessness preached by Lord Buddha continue to guide humanity. Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima.”

Buddha Purnima is one of the prominent days for the Buddhist community. It is being said that on the day of Vaishaka Purnima, Lord Buddha was born. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Vikram Samvat, the date differs every year. This year, Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is being celebrated today on May 16.

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2022: HISTORY

The day is celebrated to mark the birth of one of the greatest spiritual leaders - Lord Buddha. The lord, who is commonly known as Gautam Buddha, was born Prince Siddhartha Gautama in 623 B.C. in Lumbini, which is currently in Nepal, as per UNESCO. He took the path of spirituality and went to different places around the world to spread the word of wisdom and peace. Every year, on Vaishaka Purnima, devotees of Lord Buddha celebrate his birthday with great enthusiasm.

Gautam Buddha was a philosopher, spiritual guide, religious leader, and meditator. It is believed that he meditated under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar continuously for 49 days after which he attained enlightenment. Through his long meditation, he tried to find a secret to ending the ‘suffering’. Later, he explained that the road to end suffering and sins lies in The Four Noble Truths, the essence of his teachings.

Gautam Buddha is also the founder of the Buddhism religion and preached the lessons of dharma, non-violence, harmony, kindness, path to nirvana to the world.

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

Buddha Purnima holds a great significance for the Buddhist communities around the world.

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2022: CELEBRATION

Not just in India, the day is celebrated in many parts of the world including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Tibet, Nepal, and Mongolia. People around the world celebrate the day by visiting monasteries. They offer prayers to the Lord, chant the verse, meditate, observe fast, and recall the teachings of Lord Buddha.

