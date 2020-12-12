Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Could Be Discharged Early Next Week, Say Doctors

Doctors treating former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee are hopeful of his discharge from hospital early next week, following improvement in his health condition. Bhattacharjee, 76, is on non-invasive ventilation and stable, a senior official of the medical establishment said on Saturday.

"Though he is still on NIV, his condition has improved a lot and we are quite hopeful that he will be fit enough to be discharged from hospital either on Monday or Tuesday," she said. The team of doctors, after reviewing his condition on Saturday morning, found the veteran politician's oxygen saturation at 94 per cent, while the blood pressure, pulse rate and other clinical parametres are also stable, she said.

"He slept well last night, is conscious, alert and communicating verbally. His urine output is satisfactory, too," the official said. Bhattacharjee, the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital on Wednesday.

He has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for some time, and has kept himself away from public life for the past several years due to his health.