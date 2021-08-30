Buddhadeb Guha Passes Away: Remembering Noted Bengali Author and Creator of Children's 'Rijuda' Series

A void was left behind in Bengali literature as celebrated author Buddhadeb Guha breathed his last on Sunday night.

Guha succumbed to a cardiac arrest due to post-Covid complications at 11.25 pm on Sunday at a private hospital in Kolkata at the age of 85. He was hospitalised on August 4.

One of the most beloved authors, who created the popular children’s ‘Rivu’ series and characters like ‘Rijuda’ who ventured in jungles with his sidekick Rudra., tested positive for coronavirus in April this year and battled it for 33 days.

He was readmitted to the hospital in August after he complained of breathing trouble and was also diagnosed for urinary tract infection.

Guha was well known for novels like “Koyeler Kache", “Madhukari", “Babli" and many more. Nature and forest were the significant themes in his writings. His beautiful creation for children and adults left significant footprint in Indian literature.

Some of the Rivu books were dedicated to Guha’s friends from his youth.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Guha spent his early years in various districts of Eastern Bengal, which is now known as Bangladesh. His days in Rangpur, Jaipurhat and Barisal are depicted in his Rivu series.

