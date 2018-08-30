English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Buddhist Monk Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor Boys in Gaya Meditation Centre
The monk ran an institution called "Prasanna Jyoti Buddhist School and Meditation Centre" at Mastipur village in Bodh Gaya where the 15 children were studying.
Gaya: Yet another case of child sexual abuse has been reported from Bihar, this time from a meditation centre in Bodh Gaya. At least 15 boys, aged between seven and 13, have reportedly been sexually assaulted by the superintendent of Prajna Jyoti Budhist Novice School and Meditation Centre.
The accused, identified as Sujoy alias Sanghpriya Bhante hailing from Bangladesh, was arrested along with another monk on Wednesday.
The case surfaced when one of the victims managed to call his parents and narrated the ordeal. Most victims are from Assam and Tripura.
When parents came enquiring about their wards, the superintendent expelled 15 boys from the centre and did not allow them to take their belongings. All the children have been relocated in Assam Bhawan.
Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra told News18 that a magistrate would record victims’ statement on Thursday under Section 164 of CrPC. A case has already been registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
"We have requested the civil surgeon of Gaya to form a medical board for conducting examination of the victims. Child Welfare Committee has been informed who will provide psychological assistance to the victims", he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
