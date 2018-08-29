Buddhist Monk Held for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 15 Boys at Bihar Meditation Centre

A Buddhist monk was on Wednesday taken into custody at the international pilgrim town Bodh Gaya near here for alleged sexual abuse of 15 children from Assam who were studying at a school-cum-meditation centre run by him, police said.Superintendent of Police (City), Gaya, Anil Kumar said the monk was being interrogated by Town Deputy SP Rajkumar Shah.The monk ran an institution called "Prasanna Jyoti Buddhist School and Meditation Centre" at Mastipur village in Bodh Gaya where the 15 children – all hailing from Karbi Anglong district in Assam – were studying.The police had received information that the boys were being sexually exploited by the monk."The children are being questioned by the SHO of Mahila Thana. They will be produced before a magistrate tomorrow and their statements recorded under the relevant CrPC section. They will also be taken for medical tests based on the results of which a case may be lodged against the monk."