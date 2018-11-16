English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Buddhist Studies HOD Informs DU Registrar About Cancellation of Baisoya's Admission
Sources said the professor has written to the registrar office after they received confirmation that Baisoya's certificate was fake.
File photo of (Facebook/Ankiv Basoya)
New Delhi: The head of the Department of Buddhist Studies of the Delhi University has written to the varsity registrar informing him about cancellation of Ankiv Baisoya's admission after it was found he furnished a fake degree, police said Friday.
Sources from the registrar office said Professor K T S Sarao, the head of the Department of Buddhist Studies, has written to the registrar office after they received confirmation from the Thiruvalluvar University that Baisoya was never a student of the varsity.
"He has written a letter to registrar informing about the cancellation of admission.
A copy of this has been given to SHO (Maurice Nagar). We have written to the registrar. If any communication is made by any authority, we may take legal action," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Kumar Singh said.
Baisoya, who was elected the DUSU president in September, resigned from his post on Thursday after the ABVP asked him to do so. He has also been suspended from the students' outfit till an inquiry is complete into the allegations.
While the ABVP said the decision was taken to maintain the "genuineness" of the DUSU, the move drew criticism from the NSUI and AISA, which claimed it was done under pressure ahead of the high court hearing on November 20.
In a Facebook post, Baisoya said he was resigning form the post of DUSU president because he respects the mandate of the Delhi University students, who voted for him.
Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader Sunny Chillar has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside Baisoya's election, alleging that according to news reports the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University "unambiguously and unequivocally" declared Baisoya's certificate to be "fake and forged".
