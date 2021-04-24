Budgam Police Arrests Al-Badr Terrorist, Arms and Ammunition Recovered

india

Budgam Police along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF units launched a joint search operation in Nagbal village of Chrar-i-Sharif on Friday based on intelligence information on the presence of terrorists in the region. During the search, a man identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat was arrested for terror links. Officials said the resident of Bathpora Arwani, Anantnag had recently joined terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Bhat was in close contact with the Al-Badr handlers in Pakistan and its active terror group operating in South Kashmir.

Arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, 14 pistol rounds, two AK magazines, 58 AK rounds and incriminating materials of Al-Badr were recovered from the arrested militant’s possession.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in Chrar-i-Sharif police station and further investigation is ongoing.

first published:April 24, 2021, 17:50 IST