LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

15.56 Lakh Loans Worth Rs 7.23 Lakh Crore Sanctioned Under Mudra Scheme: FM Piyush Goyal

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said more than 70 per cent of Mudra yojna beneficiaries were women.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
15.56 Lakh Loans Worth Rs 7.23 Lakh Crore Sanctioned Under Mudra Scheme: FM Piyush Goyal
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government has sanctioned 15.56 lakh loans amounting Rs 7.23 lakh crore under the Mudra scheme of which an overwhelming majority were woman beneficiaries.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said more than 70 per cent of Mudra yojna beneficiaries were women.

Moreover, he said the Narenadra Modi-led government has also taken several steps to empower women, including the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana and providing 26 weeks of maternity leave.
Under the Mudra scheme, the government has sanctioned 15.56 lakh loans amounting Rs 7.23 lakh crore, he added.

Terming Ujjwala Yojana providing free cooking gas connection as a "remarkable success story", Goyal said out of 8 crore free LPG connections under Ujjwala, 6 crore connections to poor women have already been provided.

The finance minister also said gratuity limit has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Commenting on India's growing clout in entrepreneurship, he said India has become the second largest hub of startups.

Highlighting the ease of doing business, he said Rs 1 crore loan can now be obtained under 59 minutes.

Over 1 crore youths have been trained under skill training programmes of the government, he added.

On infrastructure, he said the country now has 100 operational airports and passenger traffic has doubled in the last five years.

India is the fastest highways developer in the world with 27 km of highways built each day, he said.

Projects stuck for decades have been completed and project such as Sagarmala will help faster handling of import and export cars, he said.
Goyal also said Indian Railways has witnessed its safest year in history and all unmanned crossings on broad gauge network have been eliminated.

He also said National Artificial Intelligence Portal will be developed soon and nine priority areas have been identified.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram