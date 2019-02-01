English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
All Identified 2.5 Crore Unelectrifed Households to be Energised by March: FM Piyush Goyal
New Delhi: All identified 2.5 crore households will be energised by March as the task under the Saubhagya scheme has almost been completed, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.
"The task of household electrification is almost complete. As many as 2.5 crore unelectrified households were identified. All willing households will (under Saubhagya scheme) be provided electricity connection by March 2019," Goyal said while presenting budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
According to the Saubhagya portal, as many as 2,48,19,168 families have already been provided electricity connection under the Rs 16,320 crore Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) launched in September 2017.
During the state power ministers' meet chaired by Power Minister R K Singh, it was resolved to electrify all households by December 31, 2018. Later Singh has on many occasion had exuded confidence that the target would be achieved latest by February, 2019.
