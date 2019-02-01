LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

All Identified 2.5 Crore Unelectrifed Households to be Energised by March: FM Piyush Goyal

The government had identified 2,48,47,762 unelectrified households for electrification by March. As many as 28,594 households including 8,460 in Rajasthan and 20,134 in Chhattisgarh are yet to be electrified.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
All Identified 2.5 Crore Unelectrifed Households to be Energised by March: FM Piyush Goyal
New Delhi: All identified 2.5 crore households will be energised by March as the task under the Saubhagya scheme has almost been completed, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

"The task of household electrification is almost complete. As many as 2.5 crore unelectrified households were identified. All willing households will (under Saubhagya scheme) be provided electricity connection by March 2019," Goyal said while presenting budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Saubhagya portal, as many as 2,48,19,168 families have already been provided electricity connection under the Rs 16,320 crore Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) launched in September 2017.

The government had identified 2,48,47,762 unelectrified households for electrification by March. As many as 28,594 households including 8,460 in Rajasthan and 20,134 in Chhattisgarh are yet to be electrified.

During the state power ministers' meet chaired by Power Minister R K Singh, it was resolved to electrify all households by December 31, 2018. Later Singh has on many occasion had exuded confidence that the target would be achieved latest by February, 2019.

