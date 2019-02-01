LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Budget Proves Modi Govt Dedicated to Poor, Farmers, Youths: Amit Shah

Amit Shah described the hike in income tax exemption announced by Piyush Goyal as 'historic' and said it will not only provide tax relief to the middle class but also deepen their participation in the country's development.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah Friday hailed theUnion Budget for "benefiting" all sections of society and said it has proved that the Modi government is dedicated to the aspirations of the country's youths, farmers and poor.

Shah told reporters that the budget will spur growth, generate employment and also provide relief to the middle class, farmers and poor workers among others.

The BJP chief described the hike in income tax exemption announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as "historic" and said it will not only provide tax relief to the middle class but also deepen their participation in the country's development.

He highlighted various measures announced in the budget for different sections of society and said those for farmers will prove to be a "milestone" in doubling their income.

Congratulating the government for announcing a Rs 3 lakh crore outlay for the defence sector, Shah said it is the highest so far. The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA dispensation, he said.



Shah also praised measures like monthly pension of Rs 3000 for the over 10 crore poor workers after 60 years of age, creation of a separate fishery department and schemes for women. Relaxation in interest on loan for farmers and more for those who pay their debt in time is a big step for their welfare, he said.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
