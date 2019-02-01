LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Defence Budget Increased to Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore in 2019-20: FM Piyush Goyal

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said Rs 35,000 crore has been given under OROP in the last three years.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced an increase in defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2019-20.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said Rs 35,000 crore has been given under OROP in the last three years.

Announcing substantial hike in military service pay, the finance minister said defence budget has been increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2019-20.

He also said the government will launch a mega pension yojna for 42 crore unorganised sector workers and assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after reaching age of 60 years.

On railways, he said its capital expenditure programme will be at an all-time high of Rs 1.58 lakh crore in the next fiscal.

"We have eliminated all unmanned railway crossings in the country," he added

The finance minister also said the Vande Bharat Express will provide speed, service and safety to citizens and will give boost to Make In India.

Commenting on construction of rural roads, he said it has tripled road construction and out of total 17.84 lakh habitations, 15.8 lakh were connected with pucca roads under PMGSY.
PMGSY allocation for 2019-20 is pegged at Rs 19,000 crore, he said.

