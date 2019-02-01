English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
GeM Platform Saw Transactions Worth Rs 17,500 Crore in Last 2 Years: FM Piyush Goyal
The commerce and industry ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments and agencies.
New Delhi: Transactions worth Rs 17,500 crore have taken place through the public procurement online platform -- Government e-marketplace (GeM) -- in the last two years, resulting in an average saving of 25-28 per cent, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.
The commerce and industry ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments and agencies.
"GeM has transformed public procurement by making it fully transparent, inclusive and efficient. MSMEs have an opportunity to sell their products through GeM. Transactions worth over Rs 17,500 crore have already taken place, resulting in an average saving of 25-28 per cent from purchase from GeM," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
He also said the platform is now extended to central public sector enterprises.
The central and state governments procure goods and services worth over Rs 5 lakh crore annually via the platform.
As many as 1,90,226 sellers and service providers are offering 7,53,162 products on this platform.
Goyal further said the government is focusing on supporting domestic trade and services.
The government has put both external and internal trade under the commerce and industry ministry. Earlier, the internal trade was under the consumer affairs ministry.
The government has renamed the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
