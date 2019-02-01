LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
GeM Platform Saw Transactions Worth Rs 17,500 Crore in Last 2 Years: FM Piyush Goyal

The commerce and industry ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments and agencies.

PTI

February 1, 2019
GeM Platform Saw Transactions Worth Rs 17,500 Crore in Last 2 Years: FM Piyush Goyal
Image credits: LSTV
New Delhi: Transactions worth Rs 17,500 crore have taken place through the public procurement online platform -- Government e-marketplace (GeM) -- in the last two years, resulting in an average saving of 25-28 per cent, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

The commerce and industry ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments and agencies.

"GeM has transformed public procurement by making it fully transparent, inclusive and efficient. MSMEs have an opportunity to sell their products through GeM. Transactions worth over Rs 17,500 crore have already taken place, resulting in an average saving of 25-28 per cent from purchase from GeM," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

He also said the platform is now extended to central public sector enterprises.

The central and state governments procure goods and services worth over Rs 5 lakh crore annually via the platform.

As many as 1,90,226 sellers and service providers are offering 7,53,162 products on this platform.

Goyal further said the government is focusing on supporting domestic trade and services.

The government has put both external and internal trade under the commerce and industry ministry. Earlier, the internal trade was under the consumer affairs ministry.
The government has renamed the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

