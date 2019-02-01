LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Budget 2019: Govt to Start National Programme on Artifical Intelligence; Eyes 1 Lakh Digital Villages

The minister said that India is now leading the world in mobile data consumption which has increased 50 times monthly under the present regime with data and voice calls being offered at very low rates.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The government will start a national programme on Artificial Intelligence to harness the benefit from new age technologies in identified areas, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

"India has become the second largest hub of start-ups. In order to take benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies to the people, a national programme on artificial intelligence has been envisaged by our government. This should be catalysed by the establishment of the National Centre of AI as a hub along with centres of excellence. Nine priority areas have been identified," Goyal said.

He said that a national AI portal will be developed soon.

AI technology helps in analysing data in various technologies to improve the efficiency of the system like power management in cars, mobile devices, weather predictions, video and image analysis etc.

The minister said that India is now leading the world in mobile data consumption which has increased 50 times monthly under the present regime with data and voice calls being offered at very low rates.

Goyal said that more than 3 lakh common service centres are operating across the country delivering government services that are available digitally to people in rural areas and helping government create digital villages.

"In the next five years, we will be creating 1 lakh digital villages," Goyal said.

The finance minister also unveiled the government's vision for 2030 in which digital technologies will play a pivotal role.

Goyal said that the digital infrastructure in the digital economy of 2030 will be built upon successes achieved in recent years in digitisation of government processes and private transactions.

"Our youth will lead us in this endeavour with innumerable startups, creating digital India and millions of jobs in the ecosystem," Goyal said.

He said that with renewables becoming a major source of energy supply, India will lead the world in the transport revolution through electric vehicle and energy storage devices.

Photogallery

