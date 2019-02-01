LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Goyal Announces 2% Interest Subvention For Farmers Hit by Natural Calamities

Goyal, who stepped in to present the budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha in place of indisposed Arun Jaitley also announced 2 per cent interest subvention for farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Goyal Announces 2% Interest Subvention For Farmers Hit by Natural Calamities
Image: News18
New Delhi: Seeking to address distress in farm sector, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced a 2 per cent interest subvention for farmers hit by natural calamities, while offering 3 per cent more to them for timely loan payment.

Goyal, who stepped in to present the budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha in place of indisposed Arun Jaitley, also said also announced 2 per cent interest subvention for farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery.

Farmers hit by natural calamities will get 2 per cent interest subvention and 3 per cent more on timely repayment of loans, he said.

Further, the finance minister said the government will provide Rs 750 crore to support animal husbandry and fishing.

He also said the government has fixed MSP for 22 notified crops at 50 per cent higher than cost of production.

There is need for structured income support for poor, landless farmers to meet input cost, the FM said, adding that the government will also implement special strategy for uplift of nomadic tribes.

He said pension scheme for unorganised sector workers will be implemented from this fiscal year.

High growth, formalisation of the economy has resulted in increased EPFO membership by 2 crore in last two years, he noted.

