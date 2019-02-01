LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Budget Bonanza to Ballot Box? Modi Govt Reaches Out to 3 Crore Taxpayers in Election Year

The Finance Minister also proposed to raise the standard deduction for salaried employees from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and a full rebate for individual tax payers earning up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Budget Bonanza to Ballot Box? Modi Govt Reaches Out to 3 Crore Taxpayers in Election Year
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Eyeing the upcoming general elections, the Narendra Modi government on Friday proposed a revision in the exemption limit for individual tax payers. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Budget speech proposed to double the income tax exemption limit for individuals to Rs 5 lakh per year from the current Rs 2.5 lakh but left the implementation of it to the next government.

The income tax slabs, however, will remain the same and this new limit of Rs 5,00,000 will only come into effect from the next financial year.

"An estimated 3 crore tax payers are going to benefit from the proposed revision of the tax slabs," Goyal said. This revised threshold is expected to put an extra burden of Rs 18,500 crore on the exchequer.

According to data, at least 3,53,88,404 individuals had filed declared income below Rs 5 lakh in 2017-18.

The Finance Minister also proposed to raise the standard deduction for salaried employees from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and a full rebate for individual tax payers earning up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

"Individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. For salaried persons, standard deduction is being raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will provide additional tax benefit of Rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners," Goyal said in his speech.

"Reducing the tax burden on middle class has always been our priority ever since our Government took over in 2014," Goyal added.

If an individual invests in the specified tax-saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.

Edited by: Aditya Sharma
