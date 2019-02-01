English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Budget Bonanza to Ballot Box? Modi Govt Reaches Out to 3 Crore Taxpayers in Election Year
The Finance Minister also proposed to raise the standard deduction for salaried employees from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and a full rebate for individual tax payers earning up to Rs 5 lakh per year.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Eyeing the upcoming general elections, the Narendra Modi government on Friday proposed a revision in the exemption limit for individual tax payers. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Budget speech proposed to double the income tax exemption limit for individuals to Rs 5 lakh per year from the current Rs 2.5 lakh but left the implementation of it to the next government.
The income tax slabs, however, will remain the same and this new limit of Rs 5,00,000 will only come into effect from the next financial year.
"An estimated 3 crore tax payers are going to benefit from the proposed revision of the tax slabs," Goyal said. This revised threshold is expected to put an extra burden of Rs 18,500 crore on the exchequer.
According to data, at least 3,53,88,404 individuals had filed declared income below Rs 5 lakh in 2017-18.
The Finance Minister also proposed to raise the standard deduction for salaried employees from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and a full rebate for individual tax payers earning up to Rs 5 lakh per year.
"Individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. For salaried persons, standard deduction is being raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will provide additional tax benefit of Rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners," Goyal said in his speech.
"Reducing the tax burden on middle class has always been our priority ever since our Government took over in 2014," Goyal added.
If an individual invests in the specified tax-saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The income tax slabs, however, will remain the same and this new limit of Rs 5,00,000 will only come into effect from the next financial year.
"An estimated 3 crore tax payers are going to benefit from the proposed revision of the tax slabs," Goyal said. This revised threshold is expected to put an extra burden of Rs 18,500 crore on the exchequer.
According to data, at least 3,53,88,404 individuals had filed declared income below Rs 5 lakh in 2017-18.
The Finance Minister also proposed to raise the standard deduction for salaried employees from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and a full rebate for individual tax payers earning up to Rs 5 lakh per year.
"Individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. For salaried persons, standard deduction is being raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will provide additional tax benefit of Rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners," Goyal said in his speech.
"Reducing the tax burden on middle class has always been our priority ever since our Government took over in 2014," Goyal added.
If an individual invests in the specified tax-saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to Host Another Wedding Reception in Delhi on Feb 2, Check Out the Invite
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results