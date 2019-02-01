Budget 2019 LIVE: Next Govt to Take Call on Rs 5 Lakh Tax Rebate, Just Wanted Middle Class to Know What We're Planning, Says Piyush Goyal

Budget 2019 LIVE: In a pre-poll ‘lollipop’ to the middle class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed to raise the exemption limit on income tax to Rs 5 lakh, but left the implementation to the next government. In a post-budget press conference, Goyal reiterated that changes to the tax structure would be decided by the next government, to be elected in the April-May general elections, and that the budget proposals were made so “the middle class knows what we are planning”.
Feb 1, 2019 3:36 pm (IST)
"From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget," says PM Modi.
"Nearly 50 crore people will benefit from Ayushman Bharat. The farmers never got the benefits of PM Kisan Yojna. However, now nearly 12 crore farmers will reap benefits of the scheme, which is one of the largest schemes," says PM Modi.
"Nearly 50 crore people will benefit from Ayushman Bharat. The farmers never got the benefits of PM Kisan Yojna. However, now nearly 12 crore farmers will reap benefits of the scheme, which is one of the largest schemes," says PM Modi.
Feb 1, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)
"A separate department for fisheries will help the fishermen and those involved in it. We are witnessing development in different sectors and the number of people getting employed is also increasing. The previous government did not worry about my labourers, the poor. But the Jan Dhan yojna, Ayushman Bharat yojna and such other schemes will help them lead a life of dignity," says PM Modi after presentation of Budget 2019.
Feb 1, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)
"The main changes in the tax stricture will be discussed in the main budget post elections. So that the middle class salaried individuals know what we are planning, I announced in my Budget speech that as an income tax rebate for those earning taxable income upto Rs 5,00,000 in a year will not have to pay taxes. For those falling in the other brackets will see detailed discussions by the then finance minister in the next budget," says Piyush Goyal after presenting Budget 2019.
Feb 1, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)
Nomura, a Japanese financial holding company, says that the cumulative effect of the cash transfer to farmers and the middle income class will be a boost to consumption, but likely at the cost of crowding out private investments.
"Opposition has no issues to talk about, they are scared of Modi ji’s welfare schemes. We don’t do votebank politics, we do development politics. We are dedicated to take Indian farmers to new heights," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Budget 2019.
Feb 1, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi has decided to set up 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' for implementation of policies and schemes for the welfare of cows, says Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that income tax refunds will be processed within 24 hours and released immediately as the Narendra Modi government reached out to the middle class with the election year budget.
Feb 1, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
Indians have already started reacting on the Budget. While some are happy about the proposed tax rebates, others have presented their views in forms of meme and humour. CLICK HERE for all buzz around the Budget.
In his opinion, if the Commission charts out a good plan it will help in curbing farmer's suicide and spread right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.
Feb 1, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech announced that taxable income up to Rs 5 lk will be exempted from income tax. Here are some details of the tax measures announced in today's interim Budget.
Feb 1, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech announced that taxable income up to Rs 5 lk will be exempted from income tax. Here are some details of the tax measures announced in today's interim Budget.
I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji & FM @PiyushGoyal ji for giving the Nation a holistic budget benefiting farmers, poor & middle class and giving thrust to Digital India, Infrastructure & Defence. #BudgetForNewIndia
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams the Modi government over announcements for farmers. "Rs 6,000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?" he said.
Feb 1, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
Sensex Rallies Over 500 pts, Nifty Nears 11,000 Mark | The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in afternoon trade Friday, driven by consumption and auto stocks as investors welcomed individual tax exemptions and sops in the farm sector announced in the interim Budget. Overall, market sentiment was bullish even as the government overshot the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year and announced some populist measures, which experts believe will increase fiscal burden on the exchequer. The 30-share Sensex was trading 506.21 points, or 1.40 per cent, higher at 36,762.90; and the 50-share Nifty inched near the 11,000 mark rallying 143.30 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 10,974.25. In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000.
Feb 1, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)
Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for treatment, says that the Budget has given significant relief to the middle class. "The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class," he tweeted.
The Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.
My compliments to Shri Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget. The Budget furthers the agenda of the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to comprehensively address the challenges of the economy. @PiyushGoyal
The Interim Budget presented by Shri Piyush Goyal today marks a high point in the policy directions that the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given to this nation. @narendramodi@PiyushGoyal
A single window clearance for filmmaking to be made available to Indian filmmakers, said Finance Minsiter Piyush Goyal in his budget speech.
Feb 1, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
Reacting to Budget presented by Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "All sections of the society incl farmers, middle class, poor and women have been mentioned in this budget. This budget will help achieve the dream of a New India."
Feb 1, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)
Taking a jibe at Budget 2019, former finance minister P Chidambaram "thanked" Piyush Goyal for copying the Congress' declaration. He said that it was not a Vote on Account, but an Account for Votes.
It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes.
Neeru Ahuja, partner at consulting firm Deloitte India, gives Budget 2019 an 8/10 rating. "We all were expecting it. If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax (once next government comes to power). It wasn’t the full budget, it was interim budget, so I would give it a 8/8.5 out of 10," she says.
Feb 1, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)
Govt Doubles Tax Exemption Limit to Rs 5 Lakh | In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000. The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20. Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore. If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.
This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically - Goyal.
Feb 1, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
A day ahead of the budget 2019, the government lowered customs duty on import of parts and components of such vehicles to 10 to 15 per cent to promote domestic assembling of electric vehicles. Until now, vehicle parts and components imported for assembly in India attracted import duty of 15 to 30 per cent. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has carved out a separate category for parts and components of electric vehicle for which customs duty has been lowered to 10-15 per cent. Further, the CBIC has removed customs duty exemption to battery packs for electric vehicles and also doubled the duty on battery packs for mobile phones. Henceforth, import of battery packs for electric vehicles will attract 5 per cent tax. Customs duty on battery packs for mobile phone has been doubled to 20 per cent.
Feb 1, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)
“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles. Goyal said, “This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically”. He also said India is fast becoming the automobile manufacturing hub of the world. However, no tax structures of rebate slabs were discussed during the budget.
Making a strong re-election pitch, the BJP-led NDA government Friday announced the biggest income tax sops for middle class, including complete exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 6,000 annual cash dole to poor farmers in a scheme that will cost Rs 75,000 crore per year.
Converting a vote on account speech into an almost full-fledged budget announcement in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers, whose disenchantment was said to have cost the BJP dearly in recent assembly elections.
Over three crore salaried class, pensioners, self-employed and small businesses will save Rs 18,500 crore in income tax annually after the exemption limit was doubled to Rs 5 lakh for the next fiscal from current Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, standard deduction was raised to Rs 50,000 from current Rs 40,000.
TDS threshold on interest from bank and post office deposits has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.
Presenting the interim Budget, Goyal said capital gains of up to Rs 2 crore made from sale of immovable property can now be invested in two residential houses as against current practice of exempting such income if invested in one house within a year.
However, it can be exercised once in a lifetime, he said, adding the current tax slabs of 20 per cent tax on income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh and 30 per cent tax on earnings of over Rs 10 lakh would continue in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, 2019.
Also, TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent has been increased to Rs 2.4 lakh from current Rs 1.8 lakh. As was widely anticipated, he announced an income support scheme for 12 crore small and marginal farmers by providing Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts in three equal instalments in a year.
The eligibility for the scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, will be ownership of less than 2 hectares of cultivable land.
The scheme will be implemented from the current fiscal year, where it will cost Rs 20,000 crore. For the next fiscal year, the allocation will jump to Rs 75,000 crore.
The farm income support scheme will result in the government breaching its 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target from the current year.
For next fiscal, he pegged fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of the GDP, up from fiscal consolidation roadmap of bringing it down to 3.1 per cent in 2019-20 and 3 per cent in 2020-21. "We would have maintained fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent for the year 2018-19 and taken further steps to consolidate fiscal deficit in the year 2019-20.
"However, considering the need for income support to farmers, we have provided Rs 20,000 crore in 2018-19 RE (Revised Estimate) and Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-20. If we exclude this, the fiscal deficit would have been less than 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 and less than 3.1 per cent for the year 2019-20," he said.
Fiscal deficit for 2018-19 has been pegged at 3.4 per cent and current account deficit at 2.5 per cent. Justifying inclusion of tax proposals in an interim budget, he said, "Though as per convention, the main tax proposals will be presented in regular budget, small taxpayers especially middle class, salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens need certainty in their minds at the beginning of the year about their taxes.
"Therefore, proposals, particularly relating to such class of persons should not wait."
Goyal, who was made the interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to rush to New York for medical treatment last month, said what he presented was not merely an interim Budget, but a medium of the country's development journey.
"All the transformation that we are witnessing is because of the passion of the people of our nation. The credit goes to them only. Development has become a mass-movement during the period of our government.
"We will transform India into a leading nation of the world with the help of our people. We along with them have laid the foundation. A grand edifice will be erected with their support. We have given a decisive leadership, whose intent is clear, policy is transparent and integrity is resolute," he said.
The NDA Government, he said, has laid the foundation for India's growth and development for times to come.
"We have resolved many problems which were coming in the way of realising our full potential as a society and an economy. We are poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years and aspire to become a USD 10 trillion dollar economy in the next eight years thereafter," he said.
Goyal raised allocation of rural employment guarantee scheme MNREGA to Rs 60,000 crore for 2019-20.
"We have prepared the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for our people. We are moving towards realising the dream of New India by 2022," he said in his 100-minute speech.
The Finance Minister said India has been universally recognised as a bright spot in the world economy. "We are the fastest growing larger economy in the world today".
Seeking to address concerns over farm distress, the finance minister said the government has taken a "historic" decision to fix the minimum support price (MSP) of 22 notified crops at least 1.5 times of production cost.
Terming inflation as hidden and unfair tax, he said the government has "broken the back of back-breaking inflation".
Inflation stood at just 2.1 per cent in December 2018 from 10.1 per cent during 2009-14. Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018- 19.
"If we had not controlled inflation our families would have been spending 35-40 per cent more on daily use items," the finance minister said.
On non-performing loans (NPA), Goyal said Rs 3 lakh crore has been recovered by banks and creditors with implementation of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. "Recapitalisation of banks amounting to Rs 2,6 lakh crore has been done".
Talking about Swachh Bharat mission, the finance minister said that more than 98 per cent rural sanitation coverage has been achieved. More than 5.45 lakh villages declared open defecation free.
Goyal said the pace of construction of rural roads has been tripled in the last five years. During 2014-18, 1.53 crore houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana. He said 10 lakh patients have been treated so far under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest health care programme. The scheme was launched to provide medical care to nearly 50 crore people, resulting in savings of Rs 3,000 crore for poor families.
Goyal also announced a new AIIMs, the 22nd in the country, in Haryana. He said currently 21 AIIMs are operating or being established in the country, of which 14 have been announced since 2014.
The government announced setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to enhance productivity of cows. It provided for 2 per cent interest subvention to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery.
Goyal said the government has provided for 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section in educational institutions and the government jobs. This has been done without disturbing existing reservation system.
He said India attracted USD 239 bn in FDI in last five years.
