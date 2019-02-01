Budget 2019 LIVE: Next Govt to Take Call on Tax Structure, Just Wanted Middle Class to Know What We're Planning, Says Piyush Goyal

Tax Rates Remain Unchanged | Elaborating on the new tax slab, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "3-3.5 crore people will be benefitted by it. We'll get a final data when the final tax returns of the next year come. We have not disturbed the tax rates. We just made the change that those with an annual income less than Rs 5 Lakh will have to pay zero tax."
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Fridya said that the Modi government wants to take irrigation through micro irrigation route and through organic farming, which takes much less water, it is going to be a priority for the government. He further said that within the next decade, the government will make sure everybody gets benefit of good irrigation facilities.
The government has proposed 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in public institutes and has also asked the higher education institutes to increase the seats by 25% so that the existing reservation policy that benefits SC/ST/OBC is not disturbed.
Speaking about the government's decision to dole out Rs 500 per month directly to farmers' accounts, the Finance Minister said, "They're our 'anndaata' (food providers) & provide us food security...Sitting over here it's very difficult to imagine how important this Rs 6000 per year is in the life of a small farmer."
'Congress Never Bothered about Farmers' Health' | Hitting out at the Congress, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal questioned the UPA government's "lacklustre" attitude towards the healthcare of the farmers. He said, "Why is it that they (Congress) never bothered for the healthcare of the farmers like we did? Why is it that they never bothered to ensure electricity to all as we did? Except making tall promises they did nothing."
Tharoor Lauds Tax Exemptions | While praising the Modi government's Budget 2019 with regard to the proposed tax exemptions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the Finance Minister for "misleading the middle-class with fantasy language". He said, "There was a lot of fantasy language and castles being constructed in the air but very little actually happening in real terms."
'Surgical Strike on the Opposition' | Dubbing the Budget 2019 as a "surgical strike on the Opposition", Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and R K Singh said, "This is the second surgical strike. The first surgical strike was when our soldiers fought with bullets at the border and it will be the ballot this year. The Budget will benefit farmers." Singh also said the Opposition should welcome the Budget. "I advice the Opposition to welcome the Budget and it felt like a surgical strike on the Opposition. It was shell-shocked. It should be happy because the people are happy," he said.
Congratulatory Messages Pour in | Terming the interim Budget "historic", Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said it is aimed at strengthening the economy and will benefit all sections of society. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Home Minister said, "Our government wants the country's economy to get stronger and that was aim of the Budget. I would call it a historic Budget. It would benefit all sections of society." Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said the Budget will benefit the common man and the service class. "It benefits the poor population too. Such a Budget has been presented after many years and it would help in empowering people of this country," he said.
'Duty-bound to Take Care of Cows' | Speaking on the Modi government's focus on the welfare of cows, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal mentioned that it is in the Constitution of India where it is written that the government is duty-bound to take care of cows' health and their welfare as per the directive principles. The Modi government on Friday introduced the Commission for the welfare of the cow and its progeny or the Rashtriya Kamadhenu Ayog.
Regarding the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey on the Indian unemployment rate being at a 45-year-high, Arun Jaitley pointed out in his tweet saying, "If there is no job creation, as alleged, there should have logically been a great social unrest in the country. Past five years have passed off without a single major protest movement."
"Last year the Government restored the benefit of Standard Deduction to salaried taxpayer at Rs.40,000. This year this benefit is being extended to Rs.50,000. In a further calibrated move, those in the income bracket of Rs 3 to 5 lakhs witnessed their tax liability being halved from 10% to 5% and today this category has been completely exempted," Arun Jaitley tweeted.
Further, elucidating on the tax exemption, the former Finance Minister tweeted:
'Indian Economy Unshackled' | Congratulating the Modi government for "unshackling the Indian economy", former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently undergoing treatment in US, tweeted saying, "In another step towards farmers' welfare, the Budget has announced today a significant income support scheme for every eligible land owning family involved in agriculture who will now be entitled to a sum of Rs. 6,000/- annually."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Modi government's Budget 2019:
Meanwhile, the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and West Bengal have blasted out on the Modi government's final budget for offering "cotton candy" to the farmers and for presenting a budget with "no moral authority."
'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' | Expressing his disappointment over the linking of the Budget 2019 with the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Very disappointed that people who sit in AC rooms don't understand the problems of the farmers." Reiterating the Modi government's stand on "sabka sath, sabka vikas", the Finance Minister affirmed that the Ayushman Bharat is for everyone, even the Mudra loan scheme is for everyone."
Soon after the Budget 2019 was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, that his government has been competent enough to expand the number of beneficiaries to 12 crore farmers as compared to 2-3 crore farmers in the previous governments.
'Budget 2019 an Election Document' | Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter on Friday after the Finance Minister presented the Budget 2019. Calling the Budget 2019 an "election document", he said that the BJP is now set to "supply more Jumlas". "#Budget2019 is an election document of BJP with more supply of Jumlas rather focusing on demands of people. This #Budget has proved to be only a jugglery of words. The FM gave a vision of 10 years when government’s tenure is about to end," he said.
"From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget," says PM Modi.
"A separate department for fisheries will help the fishermen and those involved in it. We are witnessing development in different sectors and the number of people getting employed is also increasing. The previous government did not worry about my labourers, the poor. But the Jan Dhan yojna, Ayushman Bharat yojna and such other schemes will help them lead a life of dignity," says PM Modi after presentation of Budget 2019.
"The main changes in the tax stricture will be discussed in the main budget post elections. So that the middle class salaried individuals know what we are planning, I announced in my Budget speech that as an income tax rebate for those earning taxable income upto Rs 5,00,000 in a year will not have to pay taxes. For those falling in the other brackets will see detailed discussions by the then finance minister in the next budget," says Piyush Goyal after presenting Budget 2019.
Nomura, a Japanese financial holding company, says that the cumulative effect of the cash transfer to farmers and the middle income class will be a boost to consumption, but likely at the cost of crowding out private investments.
PM Narendra Modi has decided to set up 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' for implementation of policies and schemes for the welfare of cows, says Amit Shah.
This is a budget for the middle class & poor, says Piyush Goyal.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that income tax refunds will be processed within 24 hours and released immediately as the Narendra Modi government reached out to the middle class with the election year budget.
Indians have already started reacting on the Budget. While some are happy about the proposed tax rebates, others have presented their views in forms of meme and humour. CLICK HERE for all buzz around the Budget.
In his opinion, if the Commission charts out a good plan it will help in curbing farmer's suicide and spread right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.
Making a strong re-election pitch, the BJP-led NDA government Friday announced the biggest income tax sops for middle class, including complete exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 6,000 annual cash dole to poor farmers in a scheme that will cost Rs 75,000 crore per year.
Converting a vote on account speech into an almost full-fledged budget announcement in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers, whose disenchantment was said to have cost the BJP dearly in recent assembly elections.
Over three crore salaried class, pensioners, self-employed and small businesses will save Rs 18,500 crore in income tax annually after the exemption limit was doubled to Rs 5 lakh for the next fiscal from current Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, standard deduction was raised to Rs 50,000 from current Rs 40,000.
TDS threshold on interest from bank and post office deposits has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.
Presenting the interim Budget, Goyal said capital gains of up to Rs 2 crore made from sale of immovable property can now be invested in two residential houses as against current practice of exempting such income if invested in one house within a year.
However, it can be exercised once in a lifetime, he said, adding the current tax slabs of 20 per cent tax on income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh and 30 per cent tax on earnings of over Rs 10 lakh would continue in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, 2019.
Also, TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent has been increased to Rs 2.4 lakh from current Rs 1.8 lakh. As was widely anticipated, he announced an income support scheme for 12 crore small and marginal farmers by providing Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts in three equal instalments in a year.
The eligibility for the scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, will be ownership of less than 2 hectares of cultivable land.
The scheme will be implemented from the current fiscal year, where it will cost Rs 20,000 crore. For the next fiscal year, the allocation will jump to Rs 75,000 crore.
The farm income support scheme will result in the government breaching its 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target from the current year.
For next fiscal, he pegged fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of the GDP, up from fiscal consolidation roadmap of bringing it down to 3.1 per cent in 2019-20 and 3 per cent in 2020-21. "We would have maintained fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent for the year 2018-19 and taken further steps to consolidate fiscal deficit in the year 2019-20.
"However, considering the need for income support to farmers, we have provided Rs 20,000 crore in 2018-19 RE (Revised Estimate) and Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-20. If we exclude this, the fiscal deficit would have been less than 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 and less than 3.1 per cent for the year 2019-20," he said.
Fiscal deficit for 2018-19 has been pegged at 3.4 per cent and current account deficit at 2.5 per cent. Justifying inclusion of tax proposals in an interim budget, he said, "Though as per convention, the main tax proposals will be presented in regular budget, small taxpayers especially middle class, salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens need certainty in their minds at the beginning of the year about their taxes.
"Therefore, proposals, particularly relating to such class of persons should not wait."
Goyal, who was made the interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to rush to New York for medical treatment last month, said what he presented was not merely an interim Budget, but a medium of the country's development journey.
"All the transformation that we are witnessing is because of the passion of the people of our nation. The credit goes to them only. Development has become a mass-movement during the period of our government.
"We will transform India into a leading nation of the world with the help of our people. We along with them have laid the foundation. A grand edifice will be erected with their support. We have given a decisive leadership, whose intent is clear, policy is transparent and integrity is resolute," he said.
The NDA Government, he said, has laid the foundation for India's growth and development for times to come.
"We have resolved many problems which were coming in the way of realising our full potential as a society and an economy. We are poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years and aspire to become a USD 10 trillion dollar economy in the next eight years thereafter," he said.
Goyal raised allocation of rural employment guarantee scheme MNREGA to Rs 60,000 crore for 2019-20.
"We have prepared the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for our people. We are moving towards realising the dream of New India by 2022," he said in his 100-minute speech.
The Finance Minister said India has been universally recognised as a bright spot in the world economy. "We are the fastest growing larger economy in the world today".
Seeking to address concerns over farm distress, the finance minister said the government has taken a "historic" decision to fix the minimum support price (MSP) of 22 notified crops at least 1.5 times of production cost.
Terming inflation as hidden and unfair tax, he said the government has "broken the back of back-breaking inflation".
Inflation stood at just 2.1 per cent in December 2018 from 10.1 per cent during 2009-14. Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018- 19.
"If we had not controlled inflation our families would have been spending 35-40 per cent more on daily use items," the finance minister said.
On non-performing loans (NPA), Goyal said Rs 3 lakh crore has been recovered by banks and creditors with implementation of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. "Recapitalisation of banks amounting to Rs 2,6 lakh crore has been done".
Talking about Swachh Bharat mission, the finance minister said that more than 98 per cent rural sanitation coverage has been achieved. More than 5.45 lakh villages declared open defecation free.
Goyal said the pace of construction of rural roads has been tripled in the last five years. During 2014-18, 1.53 crore houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana. He said 10 lakh patients have been treated so far under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest health care programme. The scheme was launched to provide medical care to nearly 50 crore people, resulting in savings of Rs 3,000 crore for poor families.
Goyal also announced a new AIIMs, the 22nd in the country, in Haryana. He said currently 21 AIIMs are operating or being established in the country, of which 14 have been announced since 2014.
The government announced setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to enhance productivity of cows. It provided for 2 per cent interest subvention to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery.
Goyal said the government has provided for 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section in educational institutions and the government jobs. This has been done without disturbing existing reservation system.
He said India attracted USD 239 bn in FDI in last five years.
