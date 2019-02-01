Budget 2019 LIVE: Piyush Goyal Leaves for Parliament With Budget Briefcase, No Buzz on Dalal Street as Sensex, Nifty Open Flat

Budget 2019 for Poor? | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hints that the Budget 2019 could be "for the poor". "We have presented four budgets till now and all these budgets have targeted the poor and have made sure that 'sab ka saath and saab ka vikas' (development for all) is achieved with our budgets," he said.
- Budget 2019 for Poor?
- Hero MotoCorp Among Top Gainers
- Market Opens Flat Ahead of Budget 2019
- Piyush Goyal Arrives for Parliament
- Why is Budget a Secret Document
- Copies of Budget Arrive
- Who Decided on the Word 'Budget'
- Independent India's First Budget
- When Was the 1st Budget Presented
- Main Players of Budget 2019
- Union Cabinet to Meet Before Budget
- Jayant Sinha Hints at Sops for Farmers
- Piyush Goyal Arrives at Finance Ministry
- Allocation for Railways in Budget 2019
As per convention, the outgoing government only seeks parliamentary approval for limited period spending, leaving the full Budget presentation for the new regime in July. Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Piyush Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers.
Hero MotoCorp among top index gainers after Q3 results of the company come in-line with estimates as market opens flat ahead of Budget 2019.
#ElectionBudget | Hero MotoCorp among top index gainers after Q3 results of the company come in-line with estimates pic.twitter.com/9iNeK11lsu— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2019
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is set to present the interim budget 2019-20 today in the parliament, marking the last budget of PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government ahead of 2019 General Elections. Finance Minister Goyal will start his Budget speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha.
Market Opens Flat Ahead of Budget 2019 | Markets open flat, Sensex opens 10 points up and NIFTY starts the day with a gain of 15 points ahead of presentation of Budget 2019. Finance minister Piyush Goyal will present the Budget for 2019-20 amid heightened expectations that he will announce an income support scheme for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal leaves for Parliament to present interim Budget 2019-20 at 11am today.
Delhi: Piyush Goyal will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament at 11am today pic.twitter.com/bjQNAxOc4B— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Why is Budget a Secret Document | On the day of the UK Budget in 1947, Hugh Dalton, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, met a journalist as he walked into parliament and casually spewed a few details on tax changes. The journalist went on to break the story before the speech. Dalton, as a result, had to resign. This is when India’s Budget became a secret document as well. Also, when Parliament is in session, it became necessary for it to be informed first of any government matter to be discussed.
Experimenting With Budget Bag | FMs continued to experiment with the form, if not the idea of the Budget bag. Yashwant Sinha’s 1998-99 version had straps and buckles down the front while Manmohan Singh’s epochal 1991 version looked more or less like its Gladstone granddad but in black. P Chidambaram used a reddish-brown one in the Gladstone mould while Pranab Mukherjee held up a reddish box which looked almost like a repeat of its British counterpart. Arun Jaitley picked a similar box for the first two years that he presented the Budget, though in different colours — one black and the other tan. The budget bag is procured by the finance ministry. The ministry offers the FM a choice of three or four bags out of which the FM picks one. The bag is definitely an intrinsic part of the Union Budget tradition and an intrinsic part of the FM’s ‘budget look’.
History Behind Budget Box | Independent India’s first Budget was presented by RK Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947. He was seen carrying what looks like a leather portfolio bag. A decade later, TT Krishnamachari posed with a slender file instead of the usual Budget box. By 1970s the box underwent a makeover. A classic hardtop, aluminium-rimmed attache case was used to carry the Budget documents. This was used by both Yashwantrao Chavan and Indira Gandhi.
Copies of Budget 2019 have been brought to Parliament complex as all eyes are on Piyush Goyal's interim Budget.
#Delhi: Copies of #Budget2019 brought to Parliament complex; Piyush Goyal to present interim Budget 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/oF3MgBmsdK— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Who Decided on the Word 'Budget' | The word ‘budget’ was derived from the Middle English word ‘bowgette’, which came from Middle French ‘bougette’ — meaning a leather bag. The story of the budget box goes back to the time when Queen Victoria’s Chancellor of the Exchequer (Britspeak for finance minister) William Ewart Gladstone carried his papers in a little red suitcase. Since then, the little red box has featured in every single British budget till 2010. Our finance ministers simply continued with this colonial legacy of over 150 years. The Indian version of the bag, though, has gone through some changes over the years.
Independent India's First Budget | Independent India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty, an industrialist, erstwhile Diwan of Cochin state and Constitutional Adviser to the Chamber of Princes presented his first Budget on November 26, 1947. Until 1999, the Union Budget was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February. This practice was inherited from the colonial era when the British Parliament would pass the budget at noon and India would follow by presenting the Budget in the evening, the same day. It was Yashwant Sinha, the then finance minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, who changed the ritual by announcing the 2001 Union Budget at 11 am.
When Was the First Budget Presented | The first Indian Budget was presented by James Wilson on February 18, 1860. Wilson was the finance member of the India Council that advised the Indian Viceroy. He was a Scottish businessman, economist and a Liberal politician. He was the founder of The Economist weekly and the Standard Chartered Bank. Since then, the Budget has come a long way and finance ministers over the years have added their unique touch and style to this annual ritual. India has seen 35 finance ministers, including the likes of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Yashwant Sinha and Jaswant Singh.
Main Players of Budget 2019 | Budget is the most extensive account of government finances. It is the annual statement of government’s revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken during the financial year. It also comprises estimates for the next fiscal year called budget estimates. The Ministry of Finance, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, administrative ministries and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India are the main players in the preparation of the Budget document.
Keenly Watched Budget 2019 | The budget, the last before April-May Lok Sabha elections, will be keenly watched for cues about the government’s intent on creating jobs, in the face of the latest set of data showing four-decade high unemployment rates, stirring up the political cauldron.
#NewsAlert -- There will be a policy response for sure. We have been trying to address job challenges from day 1. We have a large backlog to absorb from UPA time but if you look at the data we have been successful: @jayantsinha. | #BudgetWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/2fYvf2w58h— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 1, 2019
Union Cabinet to Meet Before Budget 2019 | Union Cabinet to meet ahead of the Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today. Finance minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget for 2019-20 amid heightened expectations that he will announce an income support scheme for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.
Jayant Sinha Hints at Sops for Farmers in Budget 2019 | Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha says that the government has been committed to fiscal prudence and fiscal consolidation. "Expect a vigorous and effective policy response to farm distress issue," he says.
Govt has been committed to fiscal prudence & fiscal consolidation. Expect a vigorous & effective policy response to farm distress issue: Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation#ElectionBudget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/76YtxzktJP— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2019
Ahead of Budget 2019, Piyush Goyal Arrives at Finance Ministry | Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of presentation of Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today.
Delhi: Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance. He will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament today. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/fHQMwkSXc1— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Budget 2019: In Pre-election Budget, Modi Govt Likely to Spend More on Farm Incentives
The electoral compulsions mean that major economic reforms, such as tax cuts for bigger companies and plans to bring down the budget deficit, could be put on hold at least until after the election.
Stocks and Budget 2019 | Stocks in focus as NDA presents its last bugdet ahead of General.
Stocks in focus as NDA presents its last bugdet ahead of General #Elections2019#ElectionBudget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/zoL1QSLDMj— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2019
Allocation for Railways in Budget 2019 | Since the Rail Budget is no longer presented separately, Piyush Goyal would read out the budget outlay for Railways when he presents the Union Budget 2019. The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.
Will Budget 2019 be About Populism or Fiscal Prudence | FM Piyush Goyal has a tough task to choose between populism and fiscal prudence. While it is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector. The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.
Stay Tuned With News18.com for LIVE Updates on Budget 2019 | Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is set to present the interim budget 2019-20 today in the parliament, marking the last budget of PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government ahead of 2019 General Elections. Finance Minister Goyal will start his Budget speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha. You can watch the Budget session live to know what are the government's plans for income tax slabs, indirect taxes, agriculture, new trains and more. The Union budget 2019-20 will be live streamed on CNN-News18. You can track the live session through our updates here or LIVE TV on our website.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition. The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey. The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.
Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital says that political uncertainty will keep Indian market range-bound. "Also, little I'm a concerned about lack of credibility in government's data," he adds.
Political uncertainty will keep Indian market rangebound. Also, little concerned about lack of credibility in Govt's data, says Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital #ElectionBudget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/OXhw7iMrKR— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2019
Teresa C Barger, Co- founder & CEO, Cartica Capital says that she doesn't think that Budget 2019 has significant market moving potential. "Budget by the new government post elections will be important," she adds.
Don't think #ElectionBudget has significant market moving potential. Budget by the new Govt post Elections will be important: Teresa Barger, Cartica Management pic.twitter.com/q0k5Owvuju— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2019
CLICK TO READ | All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government, which came to office by wielding an unprecedented mandate in 2014, knew it had five years to substantially improve the lives of Indian citizens if it wanted to return to the Centre in 2019.
Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla offers prayers before arriving in the Parliament for presentation of Budget 2019.
Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS (Finance): Modi government is a popular govt, it's natural that we will take care of everything. We will do whatever is possible for the people. We have always presented a good budget. pic.twitter.com/ea8WGiewiw— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Talking about Budget 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla says, "We have always given a good budget. We will do best for the people."
Joined the Union Minister of Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Shri @PiyushGoyal along with Finance Secy & other Secretaries of the Ministry, CEA & Chairman, CBDT & CBIC in Final touches to Budget 2019 at North Block New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/uKWF2zIbfk— Shiv Pratap Shukla (@BJPShivPShukla) January 31, 2019
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal after giving Final touches to the Budget 2019-20 in his office in North Block on Thursday.
The Finance Minister, Shri @PiyushGoyal after giving Final touches to the Budget 2019-20 in his office in North Block today, interacting with Members of his Budget Team. Both the Minister of State for Finance,Shri @BJPShivPShukla and @PonnaarrBJP were also present on the occasion pic.twitter.com/oOTPwYzbpO— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2019
Subsidies and Other Sops Expected from Budget 2019 | Sources said the interim budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes. It would be important to continue its focus on overall infrastructure expansion, especially as private sector investments remain tepid and a nascent recovery hinges on government spending. There is also a talk of the government looking at the idea of a Quasi-Universal Basic Income Scheme (QUBI). The concept of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) in the context of India was outlined in the Economic Survey 2016-17. However, a UBI for the entire population (and even for the BPL population) will entail a prohibitively high fiscal outgo. In fact, without a commensurate reduction in various transfers (subsidies and social programmes), it might not be feasible to implement a UBI for the entire population. However, the government could target the poorest of the poor (possibly 40 per cent of the BPL population) based on the 2011 census. Some say a hypothetical Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per month can be provided to the poorest of the population (around 12 crore people). This will entail an outgo of Rs 1 lakh crore or 0.5 per cent of the GDP.
Budget Briefcase: The Budget documents are carried in a leather briefcase with different shades of red and brown. This tradition continues from the British era, who used a Gladstone box.
Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account. But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said.
This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states.
The farm relief package may cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, according to sources.
Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds.
Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80.
Women taxpayers may get higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens, as per sources.
An alternative to raising the exemption limit is to raise the 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage taxpayers to save more for their future.
Considering delay in housing projects and also rising interest rates, deduction of interest amount on housing loan for a self-occupied house property may be enhanced to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.
The set off cap of adjusting loss from house property against other heads of income may also be accordingly raised to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh, according to sources.
The increase in personal income tax exemption limit is unlikely to meaningfully reduce collections unless the successive tax slabs are also changed.
Also being speculated are cheap loans for small businesses and increased rural spending.
For the farm sector, the possible options include direct transfer of money to farmers like in the Telangana model of Rythu Bandhu, interest free crop loan for those farmers who pay on time and zero premium for insurance of food grain crops.
The measures, industry and informed sources say, could include those to create employment as the government faces a tag of giving a jobless high GDP growth.
For investors, these sops may translate into another breach in the budget deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal and a possible record borrowing in the coming financial year.
In 2018-19, the largest downside to revenues has been from the GST collections with the shortfall likely at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
Goyal may also look at higher interim dividend from RBI and deferring subsidy payouts on fertiliser as well as LPG and kerosene to provide funds for the populist schemes.
Credit rating agencies have warned that without bringing down other spending, a higher farm subsidy bill will increase future fiscal deficits.
Fitch Ratings Thursday warned of a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage in the event of Goyal resorting to populist spending to win over lost vote base.
"Higher pre-election spending could risk a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage relative to the government's targets and would further delay plans to reduce the high general government fiscal deficit and debt burden," it said.
Sources said the interim budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes.
It would be important to continue its focus on overall infrastructure expansion, especially as private sector investments remain tepid and a nascent recovery hinges on government spending.
There is also a talk of the government looking at the idea of a Quasi-Universal Basic Income Scheme (QUBI). The concept of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) in the context of India was outlined in the Economic Survey 2016-17.
However, a UBI for the entire population (and even for the BPL population) will entail a prohibitively high fiscal outgo. In fact, without a commensurate reduction in various transfers (subsidies and social programmes), it might not be feasible to implement a UBI for the entire population.
However, the government could target the poorest of the poor (possibly 40 per cent of the BPL population) based on the 2011 census. Some say a hypothetical Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per month can be provided to the poorest of the population (around 12 crore people). This will entail an outgo of Rs 1 lakh crore or 0.5 per cent of the GDP.
-
