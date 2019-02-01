Budget 2019 LIVE: Piyush Goyal Proposes to Raise Income Tax Exemption Limit to Rs 5 Lakh But Leaves Implementation to Next Govt

Budget Highlights
Event Highlights
Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said Rs 35,000 crore has been given under OROP in the last three years.
Congress gives a 'reality check' to Modi government on Budget.
Sensex Rallies Over 500 pts, Nifty Nears 11,000 Mark | The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in afternoon trade Friday, driven by consumption and auto stocks as investors welcomed individual tax exemptions and sops in the farm sector announced in the interim Budget. Overall, market sentiment was bullish even as the government overshot the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year and announced some populist measures, which experts believe will increase fiscal burden on the exchequer. The 30-share Sensex was trading 506.21 points, or 1.40 per cent, higher at 36,762.90; and the 50-share Nifty inched near the 11,000 mark rallying 143.30 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 10,974.25. In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000.
Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for treatment, says that the Budget has given significant relief to the middle class. "The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class," he tweeted.
The Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019
My compliments to Shri Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget. The Budget furthers the agenda of the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to comprehensively address the challenges of the economy. @PiyushGoyal— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019
Interim Budgets are also an opportunity for the Government of the day to introspect their performance of the last five years and place its facts before the people.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019
The Interim Budget presented by Shri Piyush Goyal today marks a high point in the policy directions that the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given to this nation. @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019
A single window clearance for filmmaking to be made available to Indian filmmakers, said Finance Minsiter Piyush Goyal in his budget speech.
Taking a jibe at Budget 2019, former finance minister P Chidambaram "thanked" Piyush Goyal for copying the Congress' declaration. He said that it was not a Vote on Account, but an Account for Votes.
It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019
Neeru Ahuja, partner at consulting firm Deloitte India, gives Budget 2019 an 8/10 rating. "We all were expecting it. If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax (once next government comes to power). It wasn’t the full budget, it was interim budget, so I would give it a 8/8.5 out of 10," she says.
Govt Doubles Tax Exemption Limit to Rs 5 Lakh | In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000. The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20. Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore. If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.
This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically - Goyal.
A day ahead of the budget 2019, the government lowered customs duty on import of parts and components of such vehicles to 10 to 15 per cent to promote domestic assembling of electric vehicles. Until now, vehicle parts and components imported for assembly in India attracted import duty of 15 to 30 per cent. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has carved out a separate category for parts and components of electric vehicle for which customs duty has been lowered to 10-15 per cent. Further, the CBIC has removed customs duty exemption to battery packs for electric vehicles and also doubled the duty on battery packs for mobile phones. Henceforth, import of battery packs for electric vehicles will attract 5 per cent tax. Customs duty on battery packs for mobile phone has been doubled to 20 per cent.
“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles. Goyal said, “This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically”. He also said India is fast becoming the automobile manufacturing hub of the world. However, no tax structures of rebate slabs were discussed during the budget.
India is leading the consumption of voice calls and mobile data using our mobile phones, which he specified is an increase of over 50 times in the past five years.
The increase in personal income tax exemption limit is unlikely to meaningfully reduce collections unless the successive tax slabs are also changed.
Budget Speech Ends With a Quote | Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says that this country is changing due to the "josh" (enthusiasm) of the people. He quotes a Maharashtrian poet and says, "Main ek paun rakhta hoon, hazaar rahein phoot padti hain (I take a step forward and thousand doors open)." He concludes the Budget speech saying that "iss sarkaar ki niyat saaf hai, niti spasht hai aur nishtha atal hai (the intention of this government is clean, we have clear policies and our we stand by our vision)."
Those with income up to Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 1.5 lakh in investments totalling Rs 6.5 lakh will have to pay no tax. The move is set to benefit nearly Rs 3 crore middle class income earners.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says Govt to focus on building physical & social infra for ‘Ease Of Living’.
Piyush Goyal speaks of India's coastline and its potential and economic importance. "The government will scale-up Sagarmala programme. Concerns raised due to dilution of CRZ norms that protected the coastlines not addressed. By 2030, we will work towards a distress free, compregensive health system for all. India would be a modern and technologically driven country," he says.
Reaching out to a large electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Modi government Friday announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.
Presenting the interim 2019-20 union budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 6,000 per year cash support will be given to small and marginal farmers that will cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually, in a bid to provide relief to distressed farm sector.
Under the scheme called 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi', Rs 6,000 will be transferred into bank accounts of farmers holding up to 2 hectares of land in three equal instalments.
Goyal said it will benefit 12 crore farmers and will be implemented from this fiscal itself.
He said Rs 20,000 crore have been provided for current fiscal and also announced allocation of Rs 75,000 crore for the next fiscal.
Unveiling the mega pension yojna for the unorganised sector workers that will benefit 10 crore people, Goyal said they will get assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after reaching the age of 60 years.
"We are launching Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan today. The scheme will provide assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000, with contribution of 100 rupees per month, for workers in unorganised sector after 60 years of age," Goyal said.
Goyal, who is standing in for Arun Jaitley undergoing treatment in the US, informed the House that the government will also provide a matching contribution of Rs 100 for every unorganised worker covered under the scheme.
"The scheme will benefit 10 crore workers in unorganised sector, may become the world's biggest pension scheme for unorganised sector in five years".
In a major relief for the middle class, Goyal proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction from the existing Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
The announcement was greeted with thumping of desks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the treasury benches.
The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle class tax payers, Goyal said.
Doubling the threshold exemption limit is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 18,500 crore.
Goyal further said an individual having an income of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum will not be required to pay any tax provided he invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government.
The TDS threshold on interest from bank, post office deposits was also raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.
"This is not just an Interim Budget, this is a vehicle for the developmental transformation of the nation," Goyal said.
He also announced a hike in the Defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh crore.
