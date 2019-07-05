Budget 2019: Modi Govt Aims to Build 1.95 Crore Houses Under PMAY-Gramin in 2 Years, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Presenting her maiden Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi government's policies are centered around 'Gaon, Garib and Kisan'.
File photo of Narendra Modi (Image PTI).
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will build 1.95 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin over the next two years.
Presenting her maiden Budget, Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi government keeps "Gaon, Garib and Kisan at the centre" of everything it does.
She further said that the time taken to complete construction of houses under the PMAY is reduced to 114 days from 314 days in 2015-16 due to use of direct benefit transfer (DBT) platform.
In the second phase of PMAY-Gramin, 1.95 crore houses will be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22. These houses will have amenities such as LPG, electricity and toilets, she said.
The minister further said that by 2022, every single rural family except those who are unwilling to take the connection will have an electricity and a clean cooking facility.
Talking about rural roads, Sitharaman said Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - Phase 3 envisaged to upgrade 1.25 lakh km of road length at an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore.
All-weather road connectivity has been provided to more than 97 per cent of eligible and feasible habitations and it is made possible by a high pace of road construction, she said.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019 | 'Har Ghar Jal' To All Houses By 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s