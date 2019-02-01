LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Budget 2019: Modi Govt to Set up National Cow Commission, RSS Adds ‘Desi’ Angle to It

In his opinion, if the Commission charts out a good plan it will help in curbing farmer’s suicide and spread right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Budget 2019: Modi Govt to Set up National Cow Commission, RSS Adds 'Desi' Angle to It
File photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds a cow after he donated 200 cows under 'Girinka' (one cow per poor family programme), at Rweru Model village, in Rwanda. (Image: PIB/PTI)
New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Gau Seva Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Ajit Mahapatra welcomed the government's announcement - Rashtriya Kamadhenu Ayog - Commission for the welfare of the cow and its progeny. In his opinion, if the Commission charts out a good plan it will help in curbing farmer’s suicide and spread right kind of energy by promoting desi cows.

He said, “The Commission on cows is welcome but the government should specify that it is for the welfare of desi cows. The details of the ayog are not yet out but it is important to have such an agency that can spread the values of cow which would lead to the protection of cows – desi and bharatiya gai.”

The states he said are working on cow protection but the work need to be done to educate the farmers on “dependent farming and rural development, for that every village should have at least 5% of people keeping cows at home. They should not just think about milk but use the five elements for development,” he said.

He added, “We need to know that cows give us milk, ghee, dahi, gobar and mutra – which is good for farming and if used can work for welfare of farmers as well. We will see a drop in farmer’s suicide.”

In 2018 the Gau Sewa Cell of RSS visited various temples and mutts on March 31 to spread awareness on the benefits of cow urine and cow dung. They scheduled ‘Gau Jap Mahayagya’ (cow chant ceremony) on the occasion.

Mahapatra said, “the mandirs should only welcome the product of desi cows - it is about the energy it gives.”

He said that government has heard the demand of the Sangh on cow welfare and protection. “Welfare of cows has always been expressed by the sarsanghchalaks – KS Sudershen and Mohan Bhagwat have been very vocal about cow protection. Government has heard their demand.”

