LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: Over Rs 240 Crore for Training of Bureaucrats in India and Abroad

A sum of Rs 30.26 crore was allocated for transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) and the government's head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for the next fiscal to meet their establishment- related expenditure.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: Over Rs 240 Crore for Training of Bureaucrats in India and Abroad
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Over Rs 240 crore was allocated to the Personnel Ministry for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure during the next fiscal, according to the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Of the total allocation of Rs 241.81 crore for 2019-20, which is about 24 per cent more than the revised allocation of Rs 194.76 crore for the ongoing fiscal, Rs 79.06 crore was earmarked for the ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of the Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

Both the ISTM and LBSNAA conduct several training programmes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude.

Under a separate head, Rs 162.75 crore was allocated for the next fiscal for training schemes. It includes upgradation of the LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM.

A sum of Rs 30.26 crore was allocated for transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) and the government's head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for the next fiscal to meet their establishment- related expenditure.

A total of Rs 29.27 crore was allocated to the CIC and the PESB for 2018-19.

The Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 119.46 crore for 2018-19 to meet establishment-related expenditure.

It has been given Rs 115.73 crore for the ongoing financial year, as per the revised allocation.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, was allocated Rs 239.97 crore to meet establishment-related expenditure, including those on the conduct of examinations for recruitment of lower grade staff in central ministries or departments.

The revised allocation for the SSC is Rs 227.11 crore for the current fiscal.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram