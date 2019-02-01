LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Rs 3 Lakh Crore Recovered From Big Corporate Loan Defaulters: FM Piyush Goyal

Goyal also lashed out at the UPA regime for the "culture of phone banking" at state-owned banks and said that a withdrawal of the scheme has led to more transparency.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Rs 3 Lakh Crore Recovered From Big Corporate Loan Defaulters: FM Piyush Goyal
Goyal also lashed out at the UPA regime for the "culture of phone banking" at state-owned banks and said that a withdrawal of the scheme has led to more transparency.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said Rs 3 lakh crore have been recovered from big corporate loan defaulters.

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We have stopped culture of phone banking".

He was referring to allegations of giving of "rampant loans over phone" during the UPA regime.

Goyal, stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, further said Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra have been removed from the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework of the RBI.

"I hope other banks too would soon come out of PCA framework," he said.

The finance minister also said, "Our government had the guts to ask RBI to look at bad loans and present correct picture to nation".

He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was helping in recovery of non-performing loans.

"Even big businessmen are now worried about loans," Goyal said.

