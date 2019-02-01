English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Budget 2019: Single-Window Clearance for Indian Filmmakers
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced single-window clearance for film shootings and anti-camcording provisions to control piracy, in a bid to promote the entertainment industry.
The single-window clearance system was earlier available only to foreign filmmakers shooting in India, and now it is being extended to Indian filmmakers also, he said.
"To promote the entertainment industry, single-window clearance for ease of shooting films, earlier available only to the foreign filmmakers is now going to be available to the Indian film makers as well," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.
"We would also introduce anti-camcording provisions in the cinematograph act to control the piracy," Goyal added.
He further added that the regulatory provisions in this regard would rely more on "self-declarations".
The entertainment industry is a major employment generator and the move would help the filmmakers from all languages, he said.
According to a recent joint study by Assocham and PwC, the Indian media and entertainment industry is estimated to touch USD 52,683 million (around Rs 3.73 lakh crore) by 2022 led by increasing disposable income, population and content consumption across formats.
Besides, the traditional media such as TV and cinema, new-age digital platforms such as over-the-top (OTT) services would also play a key role.
By 2022, the Indian video OTT market will be among the top-10 markets globally with a market size of USD 823 million (Rs 5,363 crore), the study had said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
