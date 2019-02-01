LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Budget 2019: Single-Window Clearance for Indian Filmmakers

The single-window clearance system was earlier available only to foreign filmmakers shooting in India, and now it is being extended to Indian filmmakers also.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced single-window clearance for film shootings and anti-camcording provisions to control piracy, in a bid to promote the entertainment industry.

The single-window clearance system was earlier available only to foreign filmmakers shooting in India, and now it is being extended to Indian filmmakers also, he said.

"To promote the entertainment industry, single-window clearance for ease of shooting films, earlier available only to the foreign filmmakers is now going to be available to the Indian film makers as well," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

"We would also introduce anti-camcording provisions in the cinematograph act to control the piracy," Goyal added.

He further added that the regulatory provisions in this regard would rely more on "self-declarations".

The entertainment industry is a major employment generator and the move would help the filmmakers from all languages, he said.

According to a recent joint study by Assocham and PwC, the Indian media and entertainment industry is estimated to touch USD 52,683 million (around Rs 3.73 lakh crore) by 2022 led by increasing disposable income, population and content consumption across formats.

Besides, the traditional media such as TV and cinema, new-age digital platforms such as over-the-top (OTT) services would also play a key role.

By 2022, the Indian video OTT market will be among the top-10 markets globally with a market size of USD 823 million (Rs 5,363 crore), the study had said.

Edited by: Aditya Sharma
