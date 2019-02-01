LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Tax, Farmer, Loans: A Word Window Into Piyush Goyal's Maiden Budget Speech

From direct benefit transfer schemes for farmers to a tax exemption limit proposal for the middle class, Piyush Goyal's budget announcement is creating ripples ahead of the 2019 polls. Here's a look at the most used words in the Finance Minister's Budget 2019 speech.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
The BJP-led NDA government today presented its last budget, before the country heads to polls in less than 100 days. In his budget speech, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal made several announcements and some 'proposals' specifically targeting farmers and middle-class households of the country.

With a number of schemes and projects mentioned—in an apparent report card of the NDA government—by the FM throughout his speech, there were some words which found more space in the 2-hour-long speech.



For instance, the word 'tax' was used the most, with at least 28 references made, owing to mentions of the Goods and Services Tax and the proposal by the FM to raise the tax exemption limit on individual taxpayers to Rs 5 lakhs from the current Rs 2.5 lakh.

The tax exemption proposal, however, was left to be implemented by the next government in a full budget, which would only come into effect in 2020.

The second most used words were 'income' and 'farmers', mentioned 17 times throughout the speech. These were particularly used in reference to Goyal's announcement of a Direct Benefit Transfer scheme – the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN).

Under the scheme a direct transfer of Rs 6,000 per year will be made to the bank accounts of farmers owning less than two hectares of land, Goyal told the parliament on Friday. According to the Agriculture Survey 2015-16, the small and marginal holdings taken together (0.00-2.00 hectare) constituted 86.21 per cent in 2015-16 against 84.97 per cent in 2010-11 while their share in the operated area stood 47.34 per cent in the current census as against 44.31 per cent in 2010-11.

Other words used extensively throughout the speech were 'GST', 'loans', 'poor', 'pradhan mantri', 'health', 'women' etc.


