Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: Top 10 Announcements From Piyush Goyal's Speech Today

Among the major sops, finance minister has announced Rs 6,000 per annum direct cash transfer to farmers owning less than two hectares of land. The move, months before general elections, is likely to benefit 12 crore farmers.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Budget 2019: Top 10 Announcements From Piyush Goyal’s Speech Today
Among the major sops, finance minister has announced Rs 6,000 per annum direct cash transfer to farmers owning less than two hectares of land. The move, months before general elections, is likely to benefit 12 crore farmers.
Reaching out to a large electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Modi government on Friday announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and proposed to double the threshold income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

Among the major sops, finance minister has announced Rs 6,000 per annum direct cash transfer to farmers owning less than two acres of land. The move, months before general elections, is likely to benefit 12 crore farmers. Rs 60,000 crore has also been set aside for MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme, with Piyush Goyal adding that the allocation can be increased further.

As the government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, here are the top 10 budget announcements:

1. Individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax (to be implemented by next government).

2. Standard deduction raised to Rs 50,000 a year from Rs 40,000 a year.

3. No TDS on house rent up to Rs 2.4 lakh per year; Tax base up from Rs 3.79 crore to 6.85 crore.

4. No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000, compared to Rs 10,000 earlier.

5. Income Tax returns to be processed within 24 hours and returns will be paid immediately.

6. Rs 6,000 to be transferred into accounts of 12 crore small farmers who have less than 2 hectares land.

7. Pension scheme for unorganised sector workers with monthly income up to Rs 15,000.

8. Assured monthly pension of Rs 3000 after they retire reaching 60.

9. Gratuity limit increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

10. The defence budget increased to Rs 3 trillion.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Also Watch

