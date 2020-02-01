Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Budget 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Niramala Sitharaman’s Speech Live on TV, Online

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited union budget 2020 at 11 am on February 1.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Budget 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Niramala Sitharaman’s Speech Live on TV, Online
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with union minister Anurag Thakur and finance ministry officials.

Union Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament on February 1. This will be the second budget time that Sitharaman will present the budget.

The finance minister has continued the practice of carrying her budget speech in a red cloth ‘bahi khata’, ditching the traditional briefcase that her predecessors carried.

When will Union Budget 2020 be presented?

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited budget at 11 am on February 1 (Saturday). The Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament on January 31 after President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a joint sitting of Parliament. Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team have prepared the survey.

Stock exchanges remain close for business on weekends. However, the bourses will remain open on February 1 (Saturday) because of the Union budget.

Where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2020 Speech on February 1?

The Budget 2020 speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start at 11 am on Saturday. One can watch the Union Budget 2020 speech live on TV at News18.com's live TV link. Click here.

For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Union Budget 2020 live blog on their website across all regions. Not only will News18 provide minute-by-minute updates on the 2020 Union Budget, they will also provide information on what got expensive, what got cheaper for the common man.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.


