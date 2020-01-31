Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Ruckus in Parliament After President Kovind Says CAA Good for Persecuted Minorities; Economic Survey at Noon

Event Highlights President Addresses Parliament

The crushing slowdown may finally release its grip as the Economic Survey, which will be tabled in Parliament on Friday, predicts India's growth rate in the range of 6-6.5 percent in Financial Year 2021. Jan 31, 2020 11:25 am (IST) "50 crore people have been given free treatment worth up to Rs. 5 lakh under the Aysuhman scheme and 24 crore people have benefitted from insurance schemes. 2.5 crore people have been given free electricity connections. This work has been done with entire transparency and without any discrimination," President Kovind said. Jan 31, 2020 11:22 am (IST) "My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country," President Kovind said in the Parliament. Jan 31, 2020 11:21 am (IST) "My government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, dedicated it to the nation on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the President said during his address ahead of the Budget session in Parliament. Jan 31, 2020 11:19 am (IST) "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," President Ramnath Kovind said. Jan 31, 2020 11:15 am (IST) No part of India should be left behind, the President said on the abrogation of Article 370. He also said that Block Development Council elections were held peacefully in J&K. "Vikas of J&K and Ladakh is key for development of the country. Jan 31, 2020 11:10 am (IST) Lauding the Parliament for passing key bills in the past seven months, President Kovind said that this decade will fulfill dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. "Parliament has set new records in last session," the President said. He also praised the citizens of the country for welcoming the Supreme COurt's decision on Ram temple issue. Jan 31, 2020 10:45 am (IST) President Ramnath Kovind has left for the joint address ahead of Budget session in the Parliament. Jan 31, 2020 10:32 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived outside the Parliament for ahead of Budget session. "This is the first bidget session of the decade and it should be fruitful. This session will focus on economic issues," he said in his address outside the Parliament, adding that the government will work for "women, Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society." Jan 31, 2020 10:28 am (IST) Key Recommendations of Economic Survey | Among other policy recommendations, the survey is understood to have recommended "Assemble In India For The Globe" strategy for the manufacturing sector. Moreover, Economic Survey 2020 also calls for super specialisation of India Inc in labour-intensive manufacturing sectors. Chapters in the document analyse the reason for the slowdown in the economy, the effectiveness of price control measures, and the need for more Ease of Doing Business measures. The Economic Survey calls for strong reforms in Public Sector Banks and suggests the use of Artificial Intelligence to better utilise the wealth of data created by the government-owned banks. Jan 31, 2020 10:25 am (IST) The Economic Survey, which maps the state of India’s economy and is prepared by a team of economists based in India's finance ministry, believes that the downward slide in the country’s GDP has bottomed out. The overarching theme in this year’s economic survey is "Wealth Creation" and spells out 10 new ideas to achieve this, they said. Jan 31, 2020 10:17 am (IST) Economic Survey to be Tabled in Parliament | The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on today and it presents a glimmer of hope as the crushing slowdown may finally release its grip. The survey predicts India's growth rate in the range of 6-6.5 percent in Financial Year 2021. For the current year, the survey forecasts India's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at five percent — the slowest pace in 11 years — against the earlier estimate of 7 percent in July 2019.

