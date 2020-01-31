Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Ruckus in Parliament After President Kovind Says CAA Good for Persecuted Minorities; Economic Survey at Noon

"50 crore people have been given free treatment worth up to Rs. 5 lakh under the Aysuhman scheme and 24 crore people have benefitted from insurance schemes. 2.5 crore people have been given free electricity connections. This work has been done with entire transparency and without any discrimination," President Kovind said.
The crushing slowdown may finally release its grip as the Economic Survey, which will be tabled in Parliament on Friday, predicts India's growth rate in the range of 6-6.5 percent in Financial Year 2021.
Lauding the Parliament for passing key bills in the past seven months, President Kovind said that this decade will fulfill dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. "Parliament has set new records in last session," the President said. He also praised the citizens of the country for welcoming the Supreme COurt's decision on Ram temple issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived outside the Parliament for ahead of Budget session. "This is the first bidget session of the decade and it should be fruitful. This session will focus on economic issues," he said in his address outside the Parliament, adding that the government will work for "women, Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society."
Key Recommendations of Economic Survey | Among other policy recommendations, the survey is understood to have recommended "Assemble In India For The Globe" strategy for the manufacturing sector. Moreover, Economic Survey 2020 also calls for super specialisation of India Inc in labour-intensive manufacturing sectors. Chapters in the document analyse the reason for the slowdown in the economy, the effectiveness of price control measures, and the need for more Ease of Doing Business measures. The Economic Survey calls for strong reforms in Public Sector Banks and suggests the use of Artificial Intelligence to better utilise the wealth of data created by the government-owned banks.
Slowing growth has put pressure on the government to expedite reforms as five rate cuts by Reserve Bank of India have hardly helped. It will also likely push finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to go for extra fiscal stimulus when she presents the annual budget on Saturday. The government is expected to announce tax concessions for individuals and increase spending on infrastructure after cutting corporate tax rates last year, according to officials.
The Economic Survey, which maps the state of India’s economy and is prepared by a team of economists based in India's finance ministry, believes that the downward slide in the country’s GDP has bottomed out. The overarching theme in this year’s economic survey is "Wealth Creation" and spells out 10 new ideas to achieve this, they said.
Economic Survey to be Tabled in Parliament | The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on today and it presents a glimmer of hope as the crushing slowdown may finally release its grip. The survey predicts India's growth rate in the range of 6-6.5 percent in Financial Year 2021. For the current year, the survey forecasts India's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at five percent — the slowest pace in 11 years — against the earlier estimate of 7 percent in July 2019.
President Kovind addresses the joint session of Parliament
