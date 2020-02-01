Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Finance Ministry; Middle Class Hopes for Income Tax Relief as Govt Targets Economy Revival

Sitharaman Arrives at Finance Ministry | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at Finance Ministry ahead of budget session of Parliament 2020. She will be presenting the budget in the PArliament at 11:00 am today. A cut in personal income tax, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending are likely to be part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "feel-good" second Budget.
Event Highlights
In its annual Economic Survey released on Friday, the Union government predicted that the economic growth would pick up to 6.0% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1, but warned that it may have exceed its deficit target to revive growth.
Nirmala Sitharaman's "Feel-good" Second Budget | A cut in personal income tax, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending are likely to be part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "feel-good" second Budget. Facing the worst economic slowdown in more than a decade, Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists said. Sitharaman's second Budget is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.
In the chapter on Thalinomics of Economic Survey, the evolution of prices of food items have been looked at through the lens of thalis during the period from 2006-07 to 2019-20 (April-October 2019). It is found that at the all-India as well as regional levels, moderation in prices of vegetarian thali have been witnessed since 2015-16. Although thali prices have increased this year. This moderation is due to the sharp downward turn in the prices of vegetables and dal in contrast to the previous trend of increasing prices.
The government claimed that, both across India and the four regions — north, south, east and west — the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali decreased significantly since 2015-16 although the price increased during 2019-20. And after 2015-16, the average household gained Rs 10,887 on an average per year due to moderation in prices in the case of vegetarian thali. Similarly, an average household that consumes two non-vegetarian thalis gained around Rs 11,787 on an average per year in the same period.
The Economic Survey 2019-20 touched upon a basic element of the common man's daily life in India – the thali. Through "thalinomics", which is an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a thali across India, the survey took into account the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, which revealed that the "affordability of vegetarian thalis has improved by 29% from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18%".
Budget Time| Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2020 at Parliament at 11am in the budget session of parliament 2020. This will be the second time that Sitharaman will be presenting the budget. Last year, the Finance Minister had turned eyes by carrying a ‘bahi-khata’, thereby ditching the traditional briefcase that her predecessors carried.
Nobel Laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee said the current slowdown in economy can be attributed to the shortage in demand. When asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Budget, Banerjee said, "I have nothing particular to say. Everything seems to point to a demand shortage driven slowdown. Investment is down because there is no demand for the products. Imports are down because there is no demand. The direct taxes down because earnings are down. If this diagnosis is right, we need to do something about demand."
The Indian economy experienced some abrupt slowdown in 2019 due to turbulence in non-banking financial institutions and major reform measures such as GST and demonetisation, but it is not in a recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said. “The Indian economy indeed has experienced an abrupt slowdown in 2019. We had to revise our growth projections, downwards to four percent for last year. We are expecting 5.8 per cent (growth rate) in 2020 and then an upward trajectory to 6.5 percent in 2021,” Georgieva told a group of foreign journalists here on Friday.
As India grapples with slowing gross domestic product (GDP) growth, high unemployment and squeezed credit growth, the Budget 2020 would be expected to provide impetus to boost consumption and demand in the economy while also keeping a tab on inflationary pressures and fiscal slippage. Here are some key expectations from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second budget speech.
In what is being billed as a make or break Budget to revive the economy, the Narendra Modi government is likely to introduce heavy duty measures for rationalization of key equity taxes, including scrapping capital gains on sale of property, shifting the tax applicability of dividend distribution tax (DDT) to the receiver and extending the timeline of long term capital gains (LTCG) tax from the current 12 months to 24 months.
Stock Market during Sitharaman’s Last Budget | On July 5, 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first full Budget of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) second term. The Sensex fell 0.98 percent on July 5 (Friday) and dropped a massive two percent in the subsequent trading session (Monday, July 8), giving a thumbs down to Budget proposals such as tax on share buybacks and a hike in minimum public shareholding of listed companies to 35 percent from 25 percent.
Govt Likely to Raise Bank Deposit Cover to Rs 2 Lakh | The government may double insurance on bank deposits to Rs 2 lakh in Budget 2020. Currently, deposits up to Rs 1 lakh are covered by insurance under the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act. This compensation was last set 25 years ago.
Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies is expect a revival in demand largely depend on the stimulus package announced in the Budget. It seeking a boost in demand via budget announcements pertaining to pricing support and incentives/subsidies, reconsideration of personal income tax slabs, labour reforms and reduction in GST slabs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce second-round capital infusion for public sector general insurance companies in the Budget on Thursday to improve their financial health. The government infused Rs 2,500 crore in the three insurers -- National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance -- through first supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 last month. However, these companies would require additional Rs 10,000-12,000 crore capital dose to meet the prescribed solvency margin, sources said.
Auto Industry's Long Wishlist for Budget 2020 | There are high expectations from the budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. The automobile industry in particular is looking at this year’s budget with a keen eye given the bad phase it is going through. The ongoing sales slump, upcoming BS-VI emission norms, electric vehicle policy, GST are some of the points which the industry wants the government to address at this year’s budget.
In an attempt to show the impact of the fall in overall inflation during the last 6 years, the survey came up with the term "Thalinomics - the economics of a plate of food in India." The survey said affordability of vegetarian "thalis" has improved by 29% from 2006-07 to 2019-2020, and non-vegetarian "thalis" by 18%. The government has touted its achievement in bringing down inflation from a 12.13% high in November 2013 to below 5%, though it has risen again and recorded a five-year high of 7.35% in December. The survey said the fall in food inflation has been a major contributing factor in reductions between 2014-15, when the Modi government first came to power, and 2018-19.
Consequently, the budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year may need to exceed this year's target of 3.3% of gross domestic product, the government said in an economic survey released on Friday. India should rationalise food subsidies, push exports and adopt counter-cyclical fiscal policy to boost sluggish demand, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, said in the report.
Last month, the statistics office said investment growth was expected to fall to just 1% in the current financial year from 10% the previous year. Private consumption growth might slip to 5.8% from 8.1%. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, said the government could push economic reforms to boost growth.
Some experts said global trade tensions and the outbreak of coronavirus in China, which has killed more than 200 people so far, pose a new risk to economic recovery by hitting cross-border commerce and supply chains. "The economic recovery is likely to be slow and shallow despite the recent measures to boost investments," said Anagha Deodhar, an economist at ICICI Securities.
FM Sitharaman could defer the earlier target of cutting the deficit to 3% of gross domestic product in 2020/21 by at least two years, sources told Reuters. This will be on top of roughly $28 billion of spending from off-budget borrowings, as the government seeks to keep the deficit in check. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the government would set a deficit target of 3.6% of GDP for 2020/21, up from 3.3% targeted for the current year. Sitharaman is expected to announce plans to spend over 102 trillion rupees (1.09 trillion pounds) on roads, ports, airports, irrigation and other infrastructure over the next five years. The government may also announce an income tax amnesty, after collecting over 350 billion rupees ($4.92 billion) from an amnesty this year to settle tax disputes on service and factory gate duties, the sources said.
Budget Likely to Increase Spending to Spur Growth | The government is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade. In its annual economic report, released on Friday, the government predicted that economic growth would pick up to 6.0% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1, but warned that it may have exceed its deficit target to revive growth. India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade. The government estimates economic growth this year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5%, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.
Policy Recommendations in Budget 2020 | Among other policy recommendations, the survey is understood to have recommended "Assemble In India For The Globe" strategy for the manufacturing sector. Moreover, Economic Survey 2020 also calls for super specialisation of India Inc in labour-intensive manufacturing sectors. Chapters in the document analyse the reason for the slowdown in the economy, the effectiveness of price control measures, and the need for more Ease of Doing Business measures. The Economic Survey calls for strong reforms in Public Sector Banks and suggests the use of Artificial Intelligence to better utilise the wealth of data created by the government-owned banks.
Expectations of Budget 2020 | Slowing growth has put pressure on the government to expedite reforms as five rate cuts by Reserve Bank of India have hardly helped. It will also likely push finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to go for extra fiscal stimulus when she presents the annual budget. The government is expected to announce tax concessions for individuals and increase spending on infrastructure after cutting corporate tax rates last year, according to officials.
The Economic Survey, which maps the state of India's economy and is prepared by a team of economists based in India's finance ministry, believes that the downward slide in the country’s GDP has bottomed out. The overarching theme in this year’s economic survey is "Wealth Creation" and spells out 10 new ideas to achieve this. Annual economic growth slowed to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013, owing to weakening demand and private investment. Earlier this month, the ministry of statistics said in a statement that GDP is estimated to grow 5.0% in 2019-20, slower than the 6.8% growth of 2018-19.
Economic Survey Projects India's Growth Rate Up to 6.5% for FY21 | The crushing slowdown may finally release its grip as the Economic Survey, which will be tabled in Parliament on Friday, predicts India's growth rate in the range of 6-6.5 percent in Financial Year 2021. For the current year, the survey forecasts India's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at five percent — the slowest pace in 11 years — against the earlier estimate of 7 percent in July 2019, CNBC-TV18 quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and finance ministry officials pose for photographs after giving final touches to the Union Budget 2020-21, at Finance Ministry, in New Delhi, Friday, January 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Budget time and date: Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her budget speech at 11am on February 1, Saturday. Last year, the Sitharaman’s budget in red cloth instead of the budget briefcase had garnered immense attention. The finance minister had said that the suggestion to use the red cloth to present the budget was given by her family.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, is facing strong headwinds with a contraction in investments and manufacturing, and growth for the September-ended quarter coming in at 4.5 percent, the lowest in six years. India needs to create jobs for the 1.2 million new entrants to the labour market every month but unemployment levels have hit a four-decade high.
Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her second full-year annual Budget in Parliament, could defer the earlier target of cutting the deficit to 3% of gross domestic product in 2020-21 by at least two years, government sources told Reuters. This will be on top of roughly $28 billion of spending from off-budget borrowings, as the government seeks to keep the deficit in check.
Investments have failed to pick up despite corporate tax cuts and other stimulus measures, higher FDI inflows, plans to consolidate state-owned banks and monetary easing. "I think the Budget will be a feel-good Budget that will try to restore faith in the economy and spur spending and investments," the source said.
With disbursements under the PM-Kisan scheme to farmers being less than the budgeted amount, the Budget may also see measures to get states to on-board more eligible farmers under the scheme. Also, there would be announcements for sectors such as renewable energy, e-vehicle, power, affordable housing, real estate, and exports, they said.
Financial markets are expecting relief on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG) and removal of dividend tax. Capital infusion in public sector banks and liquidity measures for Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) may also be on the horizon. Both the government sources and the economists felt the Budget would reaffirm the focus on infrastructure spending after the roll-out of an ambitious National Infra Pipeline (NIP) in December.
Social sector schemes such as rural electrification, MGNREGA, healthcare, education and skill training may also find mention in the Budget. However, all such measures would come at the cost of fiscal slippage. The Economic Survey for 2019-20, released on Friday, has already laid the ground by suggesting to the government to keep the focus on reviving growth and letting go of fiscal discipline a bit.
The RBI, armed with a favourable inflation backdrop, defended slowdown risks last year with 110 basis points cut in interest rates. As it puts a brake on the easing cycle, due to an unseasonal spurt in food prices leading to above-target inflation, the ball is in the government's court to revive growth.
Sitharaman would have to do a balancing between efforts to boost growth and the need for fiscal restraint. Economists expect a slight policy tilt towards prioritising growth. Real GDP growth is estimated to fall to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in FY20 from 6.1 per cent in FY19. Estimated nominal growth at 7.5 per cent in FY20 is the lowest since 1975-76 (FY76) as per the FY12 based GDP series.
IIP growth turned positive but remained low at 1.8 per cent in November 2019 after contracting by (-) 4 per cent in October 2019. CPI inflation increased to a 65-month high of 7.4 per cent in December 2019, its fifth sequential rise, mainly due to persistently rising vegetable prices. Also, growth in bank credit fell to a 25-month low of 8 per cent in November 2019.
-
31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 165/820.0 overs 165/720.0 oversIndia tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
-
29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 179/520.0 overs 179/620.0 oversIndia tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
27 - 31 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe ZIM vs SL 406/10115.3 overs 293/10119.5 oversZimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
-
26 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 132/520.0 overs 135/317.3 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
-
25 Jan, 2020 | Bangladesh in Pakistan BAN vs PAK 136/620.0 overs 137/116.4 oversPakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets