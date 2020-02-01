Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Finance Ministry; Middle Class Hopes for Income Tax Relief as Govt Targets Economy Revival

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and finance ministry officials pose for photographs after giving final touches to the Union Budget 2020-21, at Finance Ministry, in New Delhi, Friday, January 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)



Budget time and date: Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her budget speech at 11am on February 1, Saturday. Last year, the Sitharaman’s budget in red cloth instead of the budget briefcase had garnered immense attention. The finance minister had said that the suggestion to use the red cloth to present the budget was given by her family.



India, Asia's third-largest economy, is facing strong headwinds with a contraction in investments and manufacturing, and growth for the September-ended quarter coming in at 4.5 percent, the lowest in six years. India needs to create jobs for the 1.2 million new entrants to the labour market every month but unemployment levels have hit a four-decade high.



Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her second full-year annual Budget in Parliament, could defer the earlier target of cutting the deficit to 3% of gross domestic product in 2020-21 by at least two years, government sources told Reuters. This will be on top of roughly $28 billion of spending from off-budget borrowings, as the government seeks to keep the deficit in check.



Investments have failed to pick up despite corporate tax cuts and other stimulus measures, higher FDI inflows, plans to consolidate state-owned banks and monetary easing. "I think the Budget will be a feel-good Budget that will try to restore faith in the economy and spur spending and investments," the source said.



With disbursements under the PM-Kisan scheme to farmers being less than the budgeted amount, the Budget may also see measures to get states to on-board more eligible farmers under the scheme. Also, there would be announcements for sectors such as renewable energy, e-vehicle, power, affordable housing, real estate, and exports, they said.



Financial markets are expecting relief on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG) and removal of dividend tax. Capital infusion in public sector banks and liquidity measures for Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) may also be on the horizon. Both the government sources and the economists felt the Budget would reaffirm the focus on infrastructure spending after the roll-out of an ambitious National Infra Pipeline (NIP) in December.



Social sector schemes such as rural electrification, MGNREGA, healthcare, education and skill training may also find mention in the Budget. However, all such measures would come at the cost of fiscal slippage. The Economic Survey for 2019-20, released on Friday, has already laid the ground by suggesting to the government to keep the focus on reviving growth and letting go of fiscal discipline a bit.



The RBI, armed with a favourable inflation backdrop, defended slowdown risks last year with 110 basis points cut in interest rates. As it puts a brake on the easing cycle, due to an unseasonal spurt in food prices leading to above-target inflation, the ball is in the government's court to revive growth.



Sitharaman would have to do a balancing between efforts to boost growth and the need for fiscal restraint. Economists expect a slight policy tilt towards prioritising growth. Real GDP growth is estimated to fall to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in FY20 from 6.1 per cent in FY19. Estimated nominal growth at 7.5 per cent in FY20 is the lowest since 1975-76 (FY76) as per the FY12 based GDP series.



IIP growth turned positive but remained low at 1.8 per cent in November 2019 after contracting by (-) 4 per cent in October 2019. CPI inflation increased to a 65-month high of 7.4 per cent in December 2019, its fifth sequential rise, mainly due to persistently rising vegetable prices. Also, growth in bank credit fell to a 25-month low of 8 per cent in November 2019.