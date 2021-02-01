Budget 2021: Finance Minister Announces Gas Pipeline Project in Jammu and Kashmir

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that a gas pipeline project will soon begin in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha lauded the announcement. "I thank the PM Narendra Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah for announcing a new Gas Pipeline Project for the development of J&K in Budget 2021. I congratulate FM N. Sitharaman for an inclusive & growth-oriented historic budget for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The union finance minister in her speech said the free cooking gas LPG scheme, Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries as fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown. She further said city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.

Sitharaman also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

According to the budget, Rs 30,757 crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh -- the two newly created Union Territories with a majority of the funds going to the police forces and a substantial amount for census related works.

