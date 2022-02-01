Union Budget 2022, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, has hiked allocation for the Ministry of Home Affairs this year to Rs 1,85,776.55 crore, a 11.5% increase over the previous year. In the last Budget, the Home Ministry had received an allocation of Rs 1,66,547 crore.

Budget 2022 has also proposed a rise in allocations for police and paramilitary forces this year. Budget allocation for paramilitary forces has gone up to Rs 87,444.06 crore from Rs 81,396 crore last year.

This sum is for the administrative expenses of the Central Armed Police Forces, which includes Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), as well as those of the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Departmental Accounting Organisations attached with these forces.

The CRPF has been allocated the highest sum of Rs 29,324.92 crore, followed by Rs 22,718.45 crore for the BSF, which secures the border with Pakistan. The CISF has been allocated Rs 12,201.90 crore, the SSB Rs 7,653.73 crore, the ITBP Rs 7,461.28, Assam Rifles Rs 6,658.41 crore and the NSG Rs 1,293.37. All forces have seen a hike in allocation.

The Finance Ministry has hiked the allocation to Union Territories as well, particularly Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Ministry will receive Rs 35,581.44 crore for J&K in comparison to last year’s Rs 34,704.46 crore. Ladakh will receive Rs 5,958 crore, the same as last year.

The Intelligence Bureau’s budget has been increased by around 10% to Rs 3168.36 crore this year.

The Delhi Police, however, will receive lower allocation this year at Rs 10,096.29 crore. It had received a revised allocation of Rs 11,136.22 crore in 2021. The Nirbhaya Fund, aimed at implementing measures for women’s safety, will receive Rs 200 crore, double the allocation from last year.

Modernisation Push

In a big push for modernisation, the government has allocated funds for major plans, including the modernisation of prisons at Rs 400 crore. The government has allocated funds for Modernization Plan IV for Central Armed Police at Rs 248.30 crore, Inter Operable Criminal Justice System at Rs 590.60 crore, Emergency Response Support System at Rs 150 crore, Women Help Desk and Strengthening of Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau at Rs 28 crore and modernization of forensic capacities at Rs 300 crore. Majority of these had no allocation last year.

Development of LWE and Border Areas

The government will focus on developing border areas and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas with increased budget allocations this year. Rs 565.72 crore has been allocated for border development and Rs 2132.71 crore for development of LWE-affected areas. The allocation includes funds for Schemes of Security Related Expenditure (SRE), special infrastructure scheme and special central assistance to 35-worst affected districts in Naxal-hit areas.

