'80L Homes by 2023': In Sitharaman's Budget 2022, Covid-hit Housing Sector Gets Boost

Hit by the coronavirus for the last two years, affordable housing got a boost in Union Budget 2022 as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that as many as 80 lakh homes are expected to come up by 2023. She further said that Rs 48,000 crore has been allocated to the housing projects under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

The Centre is also looking forward to develop the remote areas, with Sitharaman announcing that border villages with sparse population and limited infrastructure will be covered under Vibrant Villages Programme. Under the scheme, housing tourist centres, DTH (Direct To Home), etc will be provided.

The finance minister also said chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers’ land in 5 km wide corridors along river Ganga.

The Housing for All by 2022 initiative was launched by the Modi government within five months of assuming office. It’s all about ensuring a home for every Indian by 2022. To boost affordable housing and achieve the vision of Housing for all by 2022, the government (Central and State) have undertaken several initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) that aims to build one crore homes in urban and rural India by 2022.

According to the statistics made available by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, against the total assessed demand of 1.12 crore houses, 1.14 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY (Urban). Of these, a total of 91.5 lakh houses were grounded for construction and 53 lakh houses were completed / delivered, as on December 12, 2021. A total of 17.35 lakh beneficiaries have availed subsidy on housing loans through Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), out of which 6.15 lakh beneficiaries are from the Middle Income Group.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.