Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Rust-Red Silk Saree in a Break from Brighter Hues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s photo-op before Budget presentation every year is as much watched for her sartorial statement as for the packaging of the Budget papers. This year, Sitharaman took a break from bright coloured-red hues to sport a red-brown rust silk saree with orange tint.

The colour brown is said to represent resilience and security, while red symbolizes warmth and power. The Finance Minister, who is known to prefer handloom weaves, completed the look with a white shawl and white face mask.

The traditional ‘bahi khata’, meanwhile, which debuted in 2020, gave way to a Made-in-India tablet, wrapped in a red cloth with the emblem of the Government of India on it. Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman & Team had packaged the Budget document in a Made-in-India pad, taking it paperless for the first time.

The Finance Minister had donned a crisp red-coloured saree for the 2021 Budget presentation, with off-white detailing and golden border. In the year before, she had opted for a yellow saree, considered to be auspicious for festive occasions. In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman had draped a pink Mangalgiri saree with gold trim.

