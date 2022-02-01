Budget 2022: Centre to Create 60 Crore Jobs in Next 5 Years. Know the Master Plan

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 today. This is her fourth budget presentation.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

In an attempt to go green, the Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional ‘bahi khata’.

