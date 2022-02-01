Budget 2022: PM Modi Hails ‘People-Friendly, Progressive Budget’, Says It Addresses India’s Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Union Budget presented in the Parliament this morning will benefit the poor and create more growth and jobs for the country’s youth.

“This budget is pro-poor. It addresses India’s future and is for India’s youth. The budget will create more growth and more jobs. This budget is for ‘Kissan Kalyan’ and it also focuses on ‘Garib Kalyan’,” PM Modi said.

Countering the Opposition’s argument that the Budget does not focus on the deprived or the salaried middle-class, the prime minister highlighted that an important aspect of the budget is the welfare of the poor.

“Every poor person should have a pucca house, water available in taps, availability of toilets and gas facility, and all these have been given special attention,” he said.

“Simultaneously, an equal emphasis has been given on modern internet connectivity. For the first time in the country, the Parvatmala scheme is being started for areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, North East. This scheme will create a modern system of transportation on the mountains,” he added.

Modi said an important step has been taken for the “welfare of the farmers along with the faith of the people of India — the cleaning of Ganga.”

“In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, along with the Ganges, natural farming will also be encouraged," he said.

Calling the budget “people-friendly and progressive", he said it has brought new confidence to usher development in the midst of one the most terrible calamities in 100 years, a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Modi said this budget will create many new opportunities for the common people, besides strengthening the economy.

“This budget is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs," the prime minister said, adding that it will also open up the field of green jobs. “An important aspect of this budget is the welfare of the poor," the prime minister said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Union Budget, with higher spending in areas like highways and affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, she did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.