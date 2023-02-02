Budget 2023-24 People Friendly, Blueprint for India's Rapid Growth: J-K BJP Chief

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday welcomed the Union Budget 2023-24, terming it people-friendly and said it is a blueprint for India’s rapid growth and development.

“We thank and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for giving a budget which touches the lives of every Indian, which takes care of the welfare of all sections of our society", Raina said.

He said the first general budget of India’s Amrit Kaal is a public welfare and pro-poor budget.

“The budget is a blueprint for India’s rapid growth and development which will ensure holistic progress of the country particularly rural development, agriculture development, labourers’ welfare, infrastructure development, digital infrastructure development, and development of Northeast and hilly regions of the country," he said.

The BJP leader said the budget will promote social justice, equality and provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society.

“This budget will make India a super economic power. This is a budget with emphasis on education of children, earning of the middle class and welfare of the elderly," he said.

“This is a people-friendly budget, which will benefit all sections of society. This budget expresses the very essence of BJP’s ideology of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas", Raina said

