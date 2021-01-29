Budget Session LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Economic Survey; Over 15 Oppn Parties to Boycott President’s Address

Budget Session LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament today, with researchers and those who track the Indian economy keenly watching out for growth projections for 2021-22. The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister will table it in Parliament on January 29, Friday — two days before she presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. The Economic Survey is authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team. In his first Survey in 2019, Subramanian had set an agenda of achieving 8% sustained Gross domestic product (GDP) growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted the Indian economy in 2020. It contracted by a massive 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the April June quarter. This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years. For the July-September quarter, India's GDP contracted 7.5% year-on-year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office.The survey gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves. The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. It also sometimes forcefully argues for some specific reform measures.