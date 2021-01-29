News18 Logo

Budget Session LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Economic Survey; Over 15 Oppn Parties to Boycott President’s Address

News18.com | January 29, 2021, 07:43 IST
Event Highlights

Budget Session LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament today, with researchers and those who track the Indian economy keenly watching out for growth projections for 2021-22. The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister will table it in Parliament on January 29, Friday — two days before she presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. The Economic Survey is authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team. In his first Survey in 2019, Subramanian had set an agenda of achieving 8% sustained Gross domestic product (GDP) growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted the Indian economy in 2020. It contracted by a massive 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the April June quarter. This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years. For the July-September quarter, India's GDP contracted 7.5% year-on-year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

The survey gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves. The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. It also sometimes forcefully argues for some specific reform measures.
Jan 29, 2021 07:43 (IST)

A total of 18 Opposition parties including the Congress, the NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and RJD and some other parties have announced that they would boycott the President's address. There are over 20 opposition parties in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has appealed to all the parties to reconsider their decision to boycott, saying the President is above party politics. He also claimed that the BJP has never boycotted the President's address when it was in the opposition, and said the issues raised by the opposition parties can be raised during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Jan 29, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Govt to Push to Convert Ordinances Into Laws | During the session, the government will also push to convert ordinances issued recently into laws. An ordinance has to be converted into a law within 42 days of the beginning of the session, else it lapses. The ordinances issued recently include The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. 

Jan 29, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Private Members' business, which usually takes place on Friday afternoons, will also be part of the Budget session, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat. In the previous session, the Private Members' business was not taken up.

Jan 29, 2021 07:07 (IST)

This session will be held as per COVID-19 protocols, with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha meeting in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting from 9 AM to 2 PM and the lower house in the evening from 3 PM to 8 PM. This is also the first time when the members of both the Houses will be seated in three different locations - chambers of both houses and the Central Hall.

Jan 29, 2021 06:59 (IST)

LS Speaker Convenes Meet of All Political Parties | To seek the cooperation of various parties for the smooth functioning of the Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of all political parties today which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jan 29, 2021 06:57 (IST)

The session will begin with the President's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the houses will also debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation. The session will be held in two parts --January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have a total of 33 sittings.

Jan 29, 2021 06:47 (IST)

18 Oppn Parties to Boycott Prez Address | The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws. The session is also likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis, LAC stand-off with China and the WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami. 
This year's Economic Survey is expected to provide a detailed assessment of the impact of coronavirus pandemic on Indian economy.

The Survey’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for 2021-22 and estimates for the current year (2020-21) will be among the most tracked pieces of statistics as it would offer cues on how quickly the government expects the economy to accelerate to a faster lane.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO’s) first advance estimates, released earlier this month, projected that India will decelerate at (-) 7.7 percent in 2020-21.

Covid-19 and its spread has left a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning.

