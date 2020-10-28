Budh Pradosh Vrat 2020: Why Devotees of Lord Shiva Fast Today

Budh Pradosh vrat 2020: Devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast on the occasion of Budh Pradosh. It is called Budh Pradosh vrat as it falls on Wednesday. Pradosh vrat is observed on both Trayodashi tithis or dates, Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. When this vrat falls on Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, when observed on Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham.

It is also said that apart from the blessings of Lord Shiva and his family, the person who observes Budh Pradosh vrat gets the auspiciousness of Mercury planet. The reason behind this is that Mercury planet in Hindi is called Budh Grah.

Story of Chandra Dev or Moon god

According to legends, this fast was first observed by Chandra Dev to cure a disease from which he was suffering. As a result of observing Pradosh vrat, his disease got cured and he became healthy again. It is believed that observing Budh Pradosh vrat is as good as donating 100 cows, which is considered a great deed among Hindus.

Who can observe Budh Pradosh vrat?

Anyone can start observing Budh Pradosh vrat from the Trayodashi date of the Shukla Paksha of any month. But, before offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Pradosh, one must know what procedure one has to follow.

Method of worship or puja vidhi

Those observing Budh Pradosh vrat should wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear clean clothes before offering prayers. While worshipping, recite mantras for Lord Shiva and offer him Bilba Patra and Lotus. In case lotus is not available, any flower and fruit can be offered.

People should not forget to offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, Ganesha and Kartikeya and Nandi- the bull. Perform aarti of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Throughout the day, chant Om Namah Shivay as many times as possible to remember Lord Shiva from the heart and mind.