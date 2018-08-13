English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bugatti Divo Teased Again Ahead of Full Reveal on August 24
The Bugatti Divo is expected to share the Chiron's staggering 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 powerplant.
Bugatti Divo teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
As teaser images go, the latest ones from Bugatti of its €5million Divo hypercar don't exactly give a lot away. Even so, they're sure to ramp up the anticipation ahead of the car's full reveal scheduled for August 24 at The Quail Motorsports Gathering. In case a 'regular' Chiron doesn't quite have the performance a buyer is looking for, the Divo will be a track-focused hypercar from Bugatti concentrating on ultimate handling and cornering achieved through shedding weight and producing lots of downforce.
Along with a handful of images, the manufacturer has also released a short teaser video showing the rear lighting of the Divo to be significantly different to that of the Chiron. The Divo's tail lights look to be made up of multiple LED elements, which create an almost three-dimensional element to the design.
One of the images shows a vertical fin at the trailing edge of the car's front wheel arch, which is covered in carbon fiber and has a French tricolour motif incorporated into one of the vents. And of course, there's no hiding the fact the Divo will boast a very large rear wing. Although there's no disputing the fact the car is an evolution of the existing Chiron, there appear to be plenty of styling and aero elements that will easily distinguish the Divo from the Chiron.
There's no getting away from the fact this will still be a frighteningly fast car in a straight line, but unlike the Chiron and Veyron before it, the Divo will signal a marked change in direction as this Bugatti will be more concerned with handling than purely focusing on straight-line speed.
Bugatti Divo teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Of course, as the new model is expected to share the Chiron's staggering 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 powerplant, there will be no lack of performance on offer from the Divo. The maximum power output should be somewhere in the region of 1,479bhp, with a maximum torque rating of a staggering 1600Nm.
Even with the extra downforce to aid handling, the Divo will still be capable of a top speed beyond 230mph, and its 0-60mph time should still be around the 2.5-second mark. The production run of the Divo will be limited to just 40 units, and the first time the world will get to see it will be in Monterey, California towards the end of August.
Also Watch
Along with a handful of images, the manufacturer has also released a short teaser video showing the rear lighting of the Divo to be significantly different to that of the Chiron. The Divo's tail lights look to be made up of multiple LED elements, which create an almost three-dimensional element to the design.
Divo Details. Get ready. #BUGATTIDivo #Divo #BuiltforCorners pic.twitter.com/7YfizJhwWj— Bugatti (@Bugatti) July 27, 2018
One of the images shows a vertical fin at the trailing edge of the car's front wheel arch, which is covered in carbon fiber and has a French tricolour motif incorporated into one of the vents. And of course, there's no hiding the fact the Divo will boast a very large rear wing. Although there's no disputing the fact the car is an evolution of the existing Chiron, there appear to be plenty of styling and aero elements that will easily distinguish the Divo from the Chiron.
There's no getting away from the fact this will still be a frighteningly fast car in a straight line, but unlike the Chiron and Veyron before it, the Divo will signal a marked change in direction as this Bugatti will be more concerned with handling than purely focusing on straight-line speed.
Bugatti Divo teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Of course, as the new model is expected to share the Chiron's staggering 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 powerplant, there will be no lack of performance on offer from the Divo. The maximum power output should be somewhere in the region of 1,479bhp, with a maximum torque rating of a staggering 1600Nm.
Even with the extra downforce to aid handling, the Divo will still be capable of a top speed beyond 230mph, and its 0-60mph time should still be around the 2.5-second mark. The production run of the Divo will be limited to just 40 units, and the first time the world will get to see it will be in Monterey, California towards the end of August.
Also Watch
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Dhadak Success Party; See Pics
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Sea, Sailors and a Saga of the Pusser's Rum
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...