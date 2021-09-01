Bugged by Mosquito Menace, 70% Citizens Blame Local Bodies

With various parts of India experiencing incessant rain since July, some states are already witnessing an increase in mosquito-borne diseases. Be it Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Madurai or Ahmedabad, the mosquito menace is affecting all. A survey by LocalCircles found that 70% of Indian households blame their municipal corporation or panchayat for not or rarely fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases in their area.

The survey received more than 38,000 responses from people residing in 352 districts of India. 61% of the participants in the survey were men, while 39% were women. 43% of respondents were from tier 1 districts, 31% from tier 2 and 26% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The findings of the survey indicate that the majority of Indian households, regardless of financial status, are buying mosquito control products to keep themselves safe. While only a small 5% are using privately hired fogging services, the majority rely on electric repellents, coils, rackets, creams and sprays to keep themselves safe. It also found that 35% of the households are spending over Rs 200 each month on mosquito control and 44% of households are spending up to Rs 200 to keep mosquitoes away.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS OF THE SURVEY:

35% households spend Rs 200 or more each month on mosquito control

The first question in the survey asked citizens about the amount of money their household spends on mosquito control. In response, 5% of citizens said they spend ‘Rs 1,000-2,000’ buying mosquito control products and services. 12% spend ‘Rs 500-1,000’, 18% spend ‘Rs 200-500’, and 44% spend ‘up to Rs 200’ buying mosquito control products and services. 20% of citizens said they “don’t spend anything”, while 1% couldn’t say.

On an aggregate basis, 35% of Indian households spend Rs 200 or more each month on mosquito control products and services, while 44% spend up to Rs 200. This question in the survey received 10,303 responses.

Only 5% Indian households use fogging services for mosquito control

The next question in the survey asked citizens about the kind of products and services their households use for mosquito control. In response, 5% said they use fogging services, 32% said repellent machines, coils, rackets, and 15% said repellent liquids, sprays, creams and patches for mosquito control in their houses.

Municipal Corporation or Panchayat not doing enough

The final question sought citizens’ observation about the number of times their municipal corporation or panchayat conducts anti-mosquito fogging in their area. In response, 37% of citizens said municipality or panchayat “never” conducts fogging activity for mosquito control in their area.

33% said they conduct such activity “1-2 times”, 10% said “3-6 times”, 8% said “6-12 times”, and 5% said “over 12 times” a year. 7% of citizens couldn’t say.

On an aggregate basis, 70% of Indian households say their Municipal Corporation or Panchayat does not at all or rarely does any fogging activity for mosquito control in their area. This question in the survey received 17,985 responses.

Many people have also highlighted that there is no transparency in when the municipal corporation or panchayat does fogging activity and who the point of contact is in case such services are not performed. People also raised concerns that their muncipality may be allocating funds to such a service but they are non-existent on ground.

