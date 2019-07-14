Take the pledge to vote

Soldiers Among 30 Trapped After Building Collapses in Himachal's Solan Due to Heavy Rains

The multi-storey building, which housed a restaurant located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Soldiers Among 30 Trapped After Building Collapses in Himachal's Solan Due to Heavy Rains
Rescue operation underway at Solan on Sunday. (Credit: ANI Twitter)
Shimla: More than 30 people, including some Army personnel, are feared trapped under debris of a multi-storey building which collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Sunday, a district official said. The Indian Army has been called for rescue operation and four people have been rescued till now, he said.

The Army personnel from Dagshai Cantonment rescued four people who sustained multiple injuries, the official said, adding that they were admitted to the nearby Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital.

The multi-storey building, which housed a restaurant located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, he said. The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members, who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, he added.

District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, the official added.

